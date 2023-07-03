AVN 47.34 Increased By ▲ 4.24 (9.84%)
BAFL 32.72 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.7%)
BOP 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (9.36%)
CNERGY 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (12.28%)
DFML 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (7.55%)
DGKC 55.15 Increased By ▲ 4.15 (8.14%)
EPCL 45.35 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (7.34%)
FCCL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (7.23%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (11.15%)
FLYNG 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (14.05%)
GGL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (10.69%)
HUBC 74.80 Increased By ▲ 5.51 (7.95%)
HUMNL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.52%)
KAPCO 22.15 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (7%)
KEL 1.97 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (17.26%)
LOTCHEM 29.57 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (7.92%)
MLCF 30.45 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (8.29%)
NETSOL 80.44 Increased By ▲ 5.92 (7.94%)
OGDC 83.85 Increased By ▲ 6.00 (7.71%)
PAEL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (12.42%)
PIBTL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (10.16%)
PPL 63.58 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (8.13%)
PRL 14.58 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.52%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4%)
SNGP 42.32 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (7.14%)
TELE 7.59 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (15.53%)
TPLP 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (7.59%)
TRG 99.04 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (7.59%)
UNITY 16.80 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (6.8%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (14.81%)
BR100 4,388 Increased By 299.1 (7.31%)
BR30 15,234 Increased By 1154.3 (8.2%)
KSE100 43,899 Increased By 2446.3 (5.9%)
KSE30 15,570 Increased By 933.5 (6.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia’s Medvedev says standoff with West to last decades, Ukraine conflict ‘permanent’

Reuters Published 03 Jul, 2023 02:08pm

LONDON: Dmitry Medvedev, Russia’s former president, has warned that Moscow’s confrontation with the West will last decades and that its conflict with Ukraine could become permanent.

Medvedev, once seen in the West as a liberal moderniser, has emerged as one of Russia’s most outspoken hawks since Moscow launched what it called a “special military operation” in Ukraine last year.

Now deputy head of the Security Council, his views reflect some of the thinking at the Kremlin’s top level, according to Russian officials.

Ukraine says Russian troops advancing in ‘fierce fighting’

In an article for the government’s Rossiiskaya Gazeta newspaper, he said tensions between Russia and the West were “much worse” than during the 1962 Cuban missile crisis when the world teetered on the edge of a nuclear conflagration.

A nuclear war was “quite probable” but was unlikely to have any winners, said Medvedev, who has repeatedly said Western support for Ukraine increases the chances of nuclear conflict.

He cited sharp differences over Ukraine, the direction of humankind, and the way the world order was structured.

“One thing that politicians of all stripes do not like to admit: such an Apocalypse is not only possible, but also quite probable,” wrote Medvedev.

Western analysts cast what they say is Medvedev’s “nuclear sabre-rattling” as a tactic aimed at frightening the West to reduce military support for Ukraine and to instead lean on Kyiv to start peace talks with Moscow.

Many countries in the West, which say they are helping Ukraine defend itself from a brutal colonial war of conquest, have promised to stand by Kyiv for as long as it takes.

The United States, Ukraine’s biggest financial and military backer, has said it does not want to engage in a direct conflict with Russia to avoid the risk of a nuclear war.

Ukraine says it won’t negotiate until it has driven every Russian soldier from its territory.

Medvedev said Moscow was still committed to stopping Ukraine join NATO.

“Our goal is simple - to eliminate the threat of Ukraine’s membership in NATO. And we will achieve it. One way or another,” he said.

Given NATO’s rule about not admitting countries entangled in territorial conflicts, he said the conflict with Ukraine could become “permanent” given its existential nature for Moscow.

The only way to de-escalate tensions between Russia and the West was to enter into tough negotiations, he said.

“The confrontation will be very long and it is too late to tame the recalcitrants (i.e. us),” said Medvedev. “The confrontation will last for decades.”

Ukraine Ukraine crisis Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Ukraine war Dmitry Medvedev

Comments

1000 characters

Russia’s Medvedev says standoff with West to last decades, Ukraine conflict ‘permanent’

Lowest since Jan: Pakistan’s headline inflation slows to 29.4% in June

Open-market: rupee posts gain but trading remains thin due to bank holiday

Pakistan dollar bonds extend rally fuelled by IMF deal

Bilawal in Tokyo: Pakistan, Japan agree to boost bilateral ties

OGDCL provisionally awarded new exploration blocks in Sindh, Punjab

Pakistan expects heavy monsoon rain raising risk of floods

Agriauto announces partial plant shutdown in July

Oil rallies on Saudi and Russian output cuts for August

Two security personnel martyred in Balochistan attack: ISPR

Read more stories