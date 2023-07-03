Brecorder Logo
Indian troops committing systematic HR abuses in IIOJK

NNI Published 03 Jul, 2023 06:04am

OCCUPIED SRINAGAR: Political experts and analysts have said that systematic human rights violations committed with impunity by Indian troops are daily witnessed in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The political experts and analysts in their interviews and statements in occupied Srinagar said human rights situation in the occupied territory has further deteriorated since August 2019 when the Modi-led fascist Indian government repealed Kashmir’s special status and imposed military siege in the territory.

They said the international rights bodies have repeatedly raised alarm about the worsening rights situation in IIOJK, adding several United Nations reports have documented massive human rights violations by Indian troops in the occupied territory. They said killings, arrests, torture and molestations have become a routine

as the Modi regime is blatantly violating every human rights principle in IIOJK.

The political experts and analysts said HR violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir are directly connected to unresolved Kashmir dispute and the global powers must demand that India respect its rights obligations.

They said the worsening situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir needs urgent international attention and the world community must act immediately to protect Kashmiris from Modi’s onslaught.

