ILMA varsity, ANF ink MoU

KARACHI: ILMA University partnered with the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh through a MOU to establish a collaborative framework for scholarships and educational assistance to serving officers, inspectors, sub-inspectors, and soldiers of the ANF, as well as the children of ANF personnel.

The MOU signed with the patronage from Member Sindh HEC & Chancellor, ILMA University, Noman Abid Lakhani, TI with great enthusiasm and was well attended by Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mansoor uz Zafar Dawood, representing ILMA University, and Brig Syed Vaqar Haider Rizvi, the Regional Force Commander of Anti-Narcotics Force Sindh.

Also present were Registrar Syed Kashif Rafi, Joint Director Lt Col Anwar Hussain, Director QAL ILMA University Fawwad Mehmood Butt, and Deputy Director QAL, Sajida Qureshi.

Under this partnership, scholarships, joint research exercises and CSR activities shall be initiated. The scholarships are designed to empower individuals who play a crucial role in safeguarding society against the menace of narcotics.

Brig Syed Vaqar Haider Rizvi expressed his appreciation for the collaboration, stating, “We are delighted to partner with ILMA University, an esteemed institution that understands the importance of education in nurturing capable individuals who can contribute to society positively. This initiative will not only enhance the educational prospects of our personnel and their families but also strengthen the bond between ANF and ILMA University.”

ILMA University and Anti-Narcotics Force, Sindh, are committed to fostering a fruitful partnership that will empower Pakistan. By working together, they aim to create a brighter future for the individuals who serve our nation in the fight against narcotics.

