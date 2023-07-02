Asia naphtha lower, gasoline gains

NEW DELHI: Asia’s naphtha refining profit margin logged more than a 200% decline in June amid slow demand from petrochemical units and weakening butane prices, traders and analysts said.

On the last trading day of the month, the crack rose by $8.52 to minus $26.63 a metric ton over Brent crude but continued to trade in the negative territory. At the Singapore trading window, Shell’s international trading arm bought 25,000 tons of first-half September naphtha.

There were a series of gasoline trades for a second straight session. A total of 300,000 barrels of the fuel changed hands at the deals window.