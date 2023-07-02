Veteran actor Shakeel’s death widely mourned

KARACHI: Legendary actor Shakeel Kamal Yousuf has passed away at the age of 85 after a brief illness.

In a statement, the family member said that the legendary actor passed away at CMH hospital, noting that the artist was unwell for several days.

The funeral prayers for Yousaf Kamal were offered in Karachi on Friday and he was buried in the city’s Defence graveyard.

A large number of people belonging to all walks of life including Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori attended the funeral.

Talking to the media after the funeral prayers, the governor shared that Shakeel was a towering figure of Pakistan’s drama industry.

“However, unfortunately, he was not accorded the respect and status that he deserve,” he lamented.

Shakeel gave a distinct status to the art industry, and expressed his disappointment that people usually showed up when someone died, adding “we should visit them in their lives also”.

The neighbouring countries give a lot to their stars, he added.

Famous personalities from the showbiz industry including Behroze Sabzwari, Khalid Nizami, Faysal Qureshi, Rauf Alam and Raju Jamil also attended the funeral. Later on he was laid to rest in the graveyard of DHA Phase-VIII.

He died at the age of 85 in a Karachi hospital on the first day of Eid. He was born on May 29, 1938. Yousuf Kamal, widely recognised by his stage name Shakeel Yousuf, made his name as a prominent figure in the Pakistani entertainment industry.

Renowned for his impeccable acting skills, the star attained prominence with his memorable roles in various television dramas.

He got famous as a leading figure in dramas of the Pakistan Tele Vision (PTV) with his brilliant performances and outclass acting.

He was also acknowledged on the smoke screen and played some important roles in films.

Notably, his work in the popular PTV drama serial Uncle Urfi (1972) captivated audiences and showcased his extraordinary talent.

The legendary drama series Aangan Terha (1984) witnessed Shakeel’s remarkable performance as “Mehboob Ahmed.”

In addition to his television endeavours, the renowned actor has made significant contributions to Pakistani cinema. His versatility transcends mediums, as he has appeared in numerous local films, mesmerizing audiences with his diverse range of performances.

Furthermore, his international breakthrough came in the form of the biographical English film Jinnah (1998), where he portrayed the role of Pakistan’s first Prime Minister, Liaquat Ali Khan, alongside the legendary Christopher Lee.

Shakeel Kamal Yousuf was honoured with the prestigious Pride of Performance award in 1992. In addition to this notable recognition, he was also nominated for the Best Actor Drama Series in a Supporting Role at the 1st Indus Drama Awards in 2005.

His versatility extends beyond media having acted in many local films and captivating audiences with his wide range of performances. He also had his international breakthrough with the British biopic Jinnah (1998), in which he played the first Prime Minister of Pakistan, Liaquat Ali Khan, alongside the legendary Christopher Lee.

His character in the film was celebrated and proved he can shine on the global platform.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressing grief, said that the death of veteran actor Shakeel was a “huge loss” for the drama industry of Pakistan.

The prime minister, in a tweet, said that since the 70s, the late Shakeel’s name had been associated with the golden era of Pakistan’s drama industry when the dramas used to enthrall the audience with their lively characters and acting.

He said that the late actor rose to the climax of fame due to his timeless roles and brilliant acting which had been part of the precious memories of people of his age.

The prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the departed soul with peace and grant enough strength to the bereaved family and friends to bear the loss.

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed deep sorrow and regret over the death of veteran actor Shakeel Yousuf Kamal and condoled the family.

The Punjab CM paid high tribute to the services of actor Shakeel and said he was a legend and an academy for the art of acting in Pakistan.

CM Moshin Naqvis said the memorable plays of the late Shakeel are still imprinted on the hearts of the fans of Pakistani TV dramas. He said with the death of Shakeel, an era of acting has come to an end but his services for the promotion of art will always be remembered.

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Amir Mir also expressed his grief over the death of legendary TV artist Shakeel.

Actor Khaled Anam shared the heartbreaking news of Shakeel’s passing on his Instagram, paying tribute to the legendary artist.

Anam wrote, “I will never use the words ‘no more with us’ for you. You were, are, and shall remain forever with us. You now will be the brightest star in heaven… Shine on my hero, my brother, my friend #Yusuf Shakeel. God bless you with his eternal light… prayers.”

Friends and fans expressed their deep sorrow upon learning about the demise of this iconic artist who contributed immensely to the industry, delivering countless memorable performances.

Many expressed their sadness upon hearing the news, attesting to the impact Shakeel had on their lives.

While Shakeel had retired from the television screen in recent years, having stepped away from work, his talent continued to shine through in his last notable serial, “Mere Humdam Mere Dost.” Although he led a private life, the veteran actor occasionally made appearances on television shows, delighting his fans.

As the news of Shakeel’s passing spreads, the industry mourns the loss of a true legend, and fans cherish the memories he created through his art. May his soul find eternal peace, and may his contributions continue to inspire generations to come.

Adnan Siddiqui took to Twitter to share his thoughts, saying the veteran captivated audiences with powerful performances over decades.

“With his impeccable acting skills and versatility, Shakeel (Yousuf Kamal) sahib left an indelible mark on everyone he worked with. He captivated audiences with powerful performances over decades. His presence and respected stature in the industry will be deeply missed,” he tweeted.

Actor Faisal Qureshi called him “the pride of our nation”. Actor Mahira Khan also shared a photograph of hers with the late actor to mourn the loss.