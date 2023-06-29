AVN 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
BAFL 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.66%)
BOP 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.41%)
DFML 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
DGKC 51.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.33%)
EPCL 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
FCCL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.84%)
FFL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.14%)
FLYNG 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.81%)
GGL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
HUBC 69.58 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.52%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.67%)
KAPCO 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
KEL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.62%)
MLCF 28.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.08%)
NETSOL 74.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.89%)
OGDC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.17%)
PAEL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.93%)
PPL 59.14 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.09%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 39.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.18%)
TELE 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
TPLP 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.09%)
TRG 92.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.28%)
UNITY 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.54%)
BR100 4,089 Decreased By -6.6 (-0.16%)
BR30 14,080 Decreased By -19.4 (-0.14%)
KSE100 41,453 Increased By 15.6 (0.04%)
KSE30 14,637 Decreased By -20.8 (-0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

‘Increase in policy rate to further damage investment climate’

Recorder Report Published 29 Jun, 2023 04:19am

KARACHI: Former State minister and former chairman Board of Investment Muhammad Azfar Ashan has said that increase in policy rate will further damage investment climate in the country.

Commenting on Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision, he said that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) surprised the industrial sector particularly and the business community at large by raising the policy rate to 22 percent.

This Monetary Policy Committee meeting held out of turn and the decision announced created a shockwave in the corporate world, he added.

Azfar Ashan said that this is an indication that the country’s economy facing demand pressure and this will not going to ease in the near future. The SBP is expecting even increase in inflation numbers. A rise in the policy rate will have adverse effects on the investment.

Banks will charge at least 3 percent on policy rate of 22 percent to land to private sector, which will get loan on 25 percent. At this rate no industry or business will be able to borrow and can do the business, he mentioned.

As in the country most of the loans are on a floating rate and loan issued during the lower policy rate regime also face increases on the same way. This could lead domestic, commercial, and industrial borrowers to default, he added.

He said that high policy rate and higher ever inflation adversely affecting the time economy and business.

The economic survey showed that industries shown negative growth of 2.4 percent, services sector 0.86 percent and argricultural sector showed growth of 15.6 percent.

In addition, due to decline in rupee value against dollar and slowdown in economy the per capita income of common Pakistani is also shown downhearted trend.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

inflation SBP MPC policy rate Economic distress investment climate Muhammad Azfar Ashan

Comments

1000 characters

‘Increase in policy rate to further damage investment climate’

Construction of bonded warehouses: Policy introduced to facilitate foreign oil firms

‘Charter of economy’: Nawaz, Zardari take major step towards ‘goal’?

Clearing liabilities of CPEC IPPs: ECC relaxes conditions to allow use of Rs21bn as advance payment

Shares transactions of listed cos: Procedure of capital gain on disposal of securities to remain applicable

Petrol price: relief likely

Number of income tax return filers crosses 4m mark

Eid-ul-Azha today

LHC asks SNGPL CEO to resume office, assails board

‘Appointment of ineligible person’: LHC issues notices to PM, others

Senate chief’s perks: Sanjrani defends controversial bill

Read more stories