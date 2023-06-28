Covid-19 epidemic still exists: People urged to avoid overeating on Eidul Azha

LAHORE: Expressing the fear of spread of Congo and other diseases, health professionals have urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and avoid over eating on Eid-ul-Azha.

The patients facing diabetes, heart, blood pressure, uric acid and kidney diseases must be extra careful in eating meat and also take green salad, curd, fruits while taking meat, they said.

Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine General Secretary Prof Dr Somia Iqtdar told media that new cases of coronavirus are being reported from all over Pakistan including Punjab. Where there are gatherings of more people, there is a risk of spreading the coronavirus and there must be use of masks in mosques and places of sacrifice.

Those having symptoms like fever, body pain, lacking sense of smelling should immediately approach the hospital for Covid-19 test, she added. Rains were expected to start in a week’s time; therefore, safety measures should be adopted to avoid dengue fever.

Dr Faisal Mehmood of Aga Khan University said that because of vaccination, the coronavirus has not been as dangerous as in the past, but we have to be careful.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023