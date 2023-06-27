AVN 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
Pakistan, Japan hold bilateral political consultations to strengthen ties

  • Two sides agreed to spare no effort to preserve, promote and diversify the longstanding robust relationship
APP Published 27 Jun, 2023 09:22pm

The Foreign Secretary of Pakistan Dr Asad Majeed Khan and his Japanese counterpart Shigeo Yamada had bilateral political consultations in Tokyo on Tuesday and discussed a number of important issues regarding Pakistan-Japan ties, APP reported.

The two sides agreed to spare no effort to preserve, promote and diversify the longstanding robust relationship. Important regional and international issues were also discussed in depth.

The foreign secretary also called on Japan’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs Takei Shunsuke and National Security Advisor Takeo Akiba.

He also interacted with Shun Imaizumi, President, Japan–Pakistan Association.

The Japanese side in their separate interactions with the foreign secretary expressed goodwill and warm wishes towards the people and government of Pakistan.

It was underlined that the Japanese government was looking forward to the upcoming visit of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the first week of July.

