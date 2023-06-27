ECB wants euro zone banks out of Russia faster: Enria

The European Central Bank wants lenders to speed up their exit from Russia given the increased reputational, legal and financial risk, supervisory chief Andrea Enria said on Tuesday, largely repeating his long-standing stance.

“ECB Banking Supervision urged these banks to speed-up their downsizing and exit strategies by adopting clear roadmaps and by regularly reporting to their management bodies and to ECB Banking Supervision on the execution of these plans,” Enria said in a letter to members of the European Parliament.