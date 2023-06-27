AVN 42.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.79%)
BAFL 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.53%)
BOP 3.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.03%)
CNERGY 2.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.37%)
DFML 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.84%)
DGKC 51.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.46%)
EPCL 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
FCCL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.03%)
FFL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.78%)
FLYNG 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.92%)
GGL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.7%)
HUBC 69.91 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.33%)
KAPCO 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
KEL 1.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.29%)
MLCF 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.71%)
NETSOL 75.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.66%)
OGDC 78.55 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.88%)
PAEL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.09%)
PPL 59.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.37%)
PRL 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 39.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.26%)
TELE 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
TPLP 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.92%)
TRG 92.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
UNITY 15.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
BR100 4,111 Increased By 15.4 (0.38%)
BR30 14,175 Increased By 75.9 (0.54%)
KSE100 41,508 Increased By 70.5 (0.17%)
KSE30 14,668 Increased By 10.6 (0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

ECB wants euro zone banks out of Russia faster: Enria

Reuters Published 27 Jun, 2023 12:59pm

The European Central Bank wants lenders to speed up their exit from Russia given the increased reputational, legal and financial risk, supervisory chief Andrea Enria said on Tuesday, largely repeating his long-standing stance.

‘No victory yet’, ECB says as inflation slows in key countries

“ECB Banking Supervision urged these banks to speed-up their downsizing and exit strategies by adopting clear roadmaps and by regularly reporting to their management bodies and to ECB Banking Supervision on the execution of these plans,” Enria said in a letter to members of the European Parliament.

European Central Bank

Comments

1000 characters

ECB wants euro zone banks out of Russia faster: Enria

SC bench resumes hearing pleas against military trials of civlians

Second cargo carrying Russian crude oil arrives in Pakistan

Intra-day update: rupee records improvement against US dollar

As temperatures climb, pilgrims ascend Mount Arafat for Hajj climax

World Cup to begin Oct. 5, India confirms Pakistan’s participation

FBR’s tax collection hits Rs7tr, says Dar

Over 1,000 Afghan civilians killed in blasts, violence since August 2021: UN

Dollar bonds jump on revised budget passage

May 9 incidents: Lt-Gen among 3 sacked for negligence

Policy rate hiked by100 bps to 22pc

Read more stories