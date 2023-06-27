FIA asked to arrest Gill

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Monday, initiated the process of declaring Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill a proclaimed offender in a sedition case filed against him.

Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, while hearing the case, directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to arrest Gill and brought him to the court.

The court also ordered the chairman of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to block the computerized national identity card (CNIC) of Gill.

The judge observed that Gill intentionally does not want to proceed with the trial of the case.

The judge ordered that an advertisement should be pasted outside the Faisalabad and Islamabad residences of Gill.

