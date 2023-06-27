AVN 43.31 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (6.41%)
IHC suspends PIC’s order to ECP

Terence J Sigamony Published 27 Jun, 2023 06:15am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended the Pakistan Information Commission (PIC)’s orders to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding the provision of its meeting’s minutes related to the appointment of Mohsin Naqvi as caretaker Punjab chief minister to a citizen.

A single bench of Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq on Monday heard a petition filed by the ECP.

Besides suspending the PIC’s order, the IHC bench also issued notices to the respondent and directed them to submit their response in this matter.

In its petition, the ECP challenged the order of the PIC, wherein, directions for providing information regarding minutes and details of the ECP meeting regarding the appointment of caretaker CM Punjab were passed.

Earlier, the PIC had ordered the ECP to provide the meeting’s minutes to a citizen under the Right of Access to Information Act, 2017. However, the ECP challenged the order to disclose the meeting’s minutes, specifically related to the appointment of Mohsin Naqvi as the caretaker chief minister of Punjab, in the high court.

During the hearing, the lawyer representing the ECP requested the court to suspend the PIC’s order.

Counsel for the petitioner also contended that the first two documents mentioned in the impugned orders do not pertain to the petitioner; hence, no order could have been passed with respect to the same.

He further contended that the document mentioned at serial No3 is exempted under the law. On this behalf, the counsel took the Court through section 7 (b) of the Right of Access to Information Act, 2017.

After considering the arguments, the court issued notices to all parties involved and also suspended the PIC’s orders. The court deferred the hearing of the case after the Eidul Azha holidays.

