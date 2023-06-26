AVN 42.45 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (4.3%)
BAFL 29.47 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.04%)
BOP 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (6.88%)
CNERGY 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (4.69%)
DFML 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (6.4%)
DGKC 51.93 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.02%)
EPCL 41.52 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (3.8%)
FCCL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.35%)
FFL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.85%)
FLYNG 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (6.95%)
GGL 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (9.56%)
HUBC 68.24 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (5.83%)
HUMNL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.05%)
KAPCO 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.08%)
KEL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.13%)
LOTCHEM 26.83 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (5.88%)
MLCF 28.45 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (4.48%)
NETSOL 75.49 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (4.56%)
OGDC 76.66 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (2.9%)
PAEL 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.75%)
PIBTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.79%)
PPL 58.59 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (3.74%)
PRL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.95%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (6.25%)
SNGP 43.41 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.54%)
TELE 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.91%)
TPLP 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.21%)
TRG 91.50 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (4.93%)
UNITY 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.81%)
WTL 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.72%)
BR100 4,080 Increased By 142.5 (3.62%)
BR30 14,029 Increased By 585.4 (4.35%)
KSE100 41,246 Increased By 1180.5 (2.95%)
KSE30 14,582 Increased By 451.1 (3.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UK’s FTSE 100 opens flat as banking losses counter energy boost

Reuters Published 26 Jun, 2023 01:09pm

UK’s FTSE 100 was subdued at the open on Monday as losses in financial stocks partially offset strong performances in energy stocks that tracked oil prices higher following a political instability over the weekend in major crude producer Russia.

By 0711 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 held its ground at 7443.45 points, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index edged 0.2% higher.

Heavyweight energy stocks advanced 0.4%, tracking stronger oil prices after a revolt by Russian mercenaries raised concerns about the potential impact on oil supply.

Lloyds fell 1.1% after JP Morgan downgraded the bank’s rating to “underweight” from “neutral”. The broader banking index was down 0.5%.

Financials lift UK’s FTSE 100; U.S. debt ceiling negotiations eyed

Shares of Aston Martin jumped 11.6% after the luxury carmaker said it would enter into a strategic supply agreement with US EV firm Lucid Group to make electric vehicles.

Cineworld Group dropped 34.4% after the cinema chain operator said it will file for administration as part of a proposed restructuring plan.

FTSE 100 index

Comments

1000 characters

UK’s FTSE 100 opens flat as banking losses counter energy boost

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Amended finance bill sails through NA: Key steps taken to keep IMF in good humour

Military trials of civilians: SC bench dissolved again

Advance tax on registration of vehicles above 2000cc hiked

FBR issues increased income tax slabs for salaried class

Govt launches Shariah-compliant savings, term accounts

Power Cement ‘re-profiles’ long-term obligations of Rs11.9bn

US Coast Guard launches probe into Titanic sub tragedy

Indian minister scoffs at Obama comment on protecting Muslims

Supplies made to unregistered persons: Rate of ‘Further Sales Tax’ increased to 4pc

Read more stories