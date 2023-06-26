AVN 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (4.18%)
Jun 26, 2023
Pakistan

Malir Expressway: Relocation of EHT infrastructure initiated by KE

Recorder Report Published June 26, 2023 Updated June 26, 2023 07:53am

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE) on Sunday said that work has begun on relocating the Extra High Tension Infrastructure on the 38-kilometer-long Malir Expressway.

In the first phase, work has commenced at two out of seven locations that is Shah Faisal Interchange and EBM Causeway.

During the foundation stone-laying ceremony, Secretary Local Government Najam Shah, CEO of K- Electric and other officials were present.

On this occasion, Secretary Local Government and CEO K- Electric spoke to the media and reiterated that joint efforts will be made to complete the work as soon as possible.

Officials of K-Electric and local government said that they are committed to work cohesively for the timely completion of this project.

KE K-Electric Malir Expressway EHT infrastructure

