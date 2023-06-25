AVN 40.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-3.68%)
BAFL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
BOP 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.33%)
CNERGY 2.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.79%)
DFML 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.64%)
DGKC 49.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.68%)
EPCL 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
FCCL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.7%)
FLYNG 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.93%)
GGL 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.6%)
HUBC 64.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KAPCO 20.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.41%)
KEL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.96%)
LOTCHEM 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.57%)
MLCF 27.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
NETSOL 72.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.66%)
OGDC 74.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.21%)
PAEL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.66%)
PIBTL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.13%)
PPL 56.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
PRL 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.2%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.96%)
SNGP 42.63 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.47%)
TELE 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.4%)
TPLP 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
TRG 87.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.64%)
UNITY 14.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
BR100 3,938 Decreased By -20.2 (-0.51%)
BR30 13,443 Decreased By -102.1 (-0.75%)
KSE100 40,065 Decreased By -86.7 (-0.22%)
KSE30 14,131 Decreased By -43.6 (-0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bublik defeats Rublev to win Halle title

AFP Published 25 Jun, 2023 08:01pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

HALLE WESTFALEN: Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik defeated third seed Andrey Rublev in three sets to win the biggest title of his career at the Halle Open on Sunday.

Bublik won 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in the final of the traditional Wimbledon warm-up tournament in Germany.

The Kazakh took the first set after breaking Rublev in his opening service game.

Rublev responded by winning the second set in similar fashion but Bublik raced 3-0 ahead in the decider before clinching his second ATP title.

“This means the world to me, I’ve been struggling for a year and a half now. It was hard work,” he said of his 95-minute triumph.

Bublik beats Zverev to reach Halle final

The 48th-ranked Bublik faced a difficult path to the final, making his way past Borna Coric, Jan-Lennard Struff and Jannik Sinner, before downing home favourite Alexander Zverev in the last four.

“I was walking through the little hall of fame here before entering the court for the very first time,” recounted the 26-year-old. “I was like ‘wow, the different names, a lot of guys I’m familiar with.

“But I could not even imagine I would win this tournament. I’m really, really happy.”

Bublik chalked up 42 winners on the way to victory, compared with Rublev’s tally of 23.

World number seven Rublev finished runner-up in Halle for the second time in three years having lost the 2021 final to France’s Ugo Humbert.

Bublik’s win means Rublev’s bid to become the first player in history to win an ATP 500 title on all three surfaces continues.

The Russian previously won on the clay in Hamburg and the hard courts of Vienna, Dubai, Rotterdam and St Petersburg.

Germany Alexander Zverev Andrey Rublev Alexander Bublik Halle Open

Comments

1000 characters

Bublik defeats Rublev to win Halle title

Information minister criticises previous government for bulldozing IMF agreement

Qureshi criticises govt for ‘lack of response’ to US-India joint statement

Govt revisits Budget FY24: A last-ditch effort to secure stalled IMF tranche

Massive changes introduced in Finance Bill

NA adopts bill limiting disqualification of lawmakers to five years

NA approves 97 demands for grants worth Rs6.282trn

Carlos Alcaraz wins Queen's, returns to world number one

China, Russia diplomats discuss 'issues of common concern' in Beijing: ministry

Moscow security measures still in place after Wagner mutiny

Militants kill five civilians in east Kenya: witness, police source

Read more stories