ECP extends voter registration deadline till July 23

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday extended the voters’ registration deadline for the forthcoming general elections to July 23.

In a recent statement, the ECP emphasized the importance of citizen participation in the democratic process and provided instructions on how to obtain vote information.

Umar Hamid Khan, the Secretary of the Election Commission, has urged citizens to visit the office of the District Election Commission for voter registration and verification.

Additionally, the registration form is available on the Election Commission’s website for those who prefer to fill it out online.

It is worth mentioning that the Election Commission has previously extended the registration deadline on multiple occasions.

To acquire constituency details and status, citizens can simply text their National Identity Card (NIC) number to 8300.

First-time voter, here’s how you can register: According to the ECP, a new voter can submit an application along with a copy of CNIC to the District Election Commissioner (DEC), registration officer or assistant registration officer where they want their names enrolled.

The prescribed Form (Enrolment / Transfer of Vote) is available online at the ECP website or they can be obtained free of cost from the office of the District Election Commissioner /Registra-tion Officer OR Assistant Registration Officer/ Display Centre Incharge.