Two martyred, one injured in firing of Indian forces along LoC: ISPR

INP Published 25 Jun, 2023 02:57am

RAWALPINDI: Two civilians were martyred and another critically injured when Indian forces opened indiscriminate fire on innocent shepherds in Sattwal Sector along the Line of Control on Saturday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to military’s media wing, “The Indian Army is an Army, in a display of its usual inhumane approach towards innocent Kashmiris, opened indiscriminate fire at 11:55 am onto a group of shepherds in Sattwal Sector.”

The martyrs included Obaid Qayyum son of Muhammad Qayyum, age 22 years and Muhammad Qasim son of Muhammad Din, age 55 years. Both martyrs were residents of Village Bara Dari Tetrinote, Tehsil Hajira District Poonch.

The military’s media wing said that driven by a newly found geo-political patronage, Indian forces have embarked on a plan to take innocent lives to satiate their false narratives and concocted allegations.

While a strong protest was being launched with India and Pakistan reserved the right to respond back in a manner of its choosing to protect Kashmiris’ lives in the LoC belt.

“Indian side is reminded to respect basic human rights of Kashmiris, particularly, their inalienable right to till their lands,” the ISPR said.

