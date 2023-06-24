Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
================================================================================
Company Year Ended/ Dividend/ Dispatched/
Ending Bonus Credit on
================================================================================
Gatron (Industries) 30.06.2023 100% Bonus Shares 22.06.2023
Limited
Khyber Tobacco 30.06.2023 20% Bonus Shares 09.06.2023
Company Ltd
Mehran Sugar 30.09.2023 10% Bonus Shares 22.06.2023
Mills Limited
Sana Industries 30.06.2023 20% Bonus Shares 09.06.2023
Limited
Sunrays Textile 30.06.2023 20% Interim 23.06.2023
Mills Limited Cash Dividend
Indus Dyeing & 30.06.2023 20% Interim 23.06.2023
Manufacturing Cash Dividend
Company Ltd
Interloop Ltd 30.06.2023 20% Interim 23.06.2023
Cash Dividend
================================================================================
