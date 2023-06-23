AVN 40.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-3.68%)
India’s forex reserves rise to $596.10bn in week to June 16

Reuters Published 23 Jun, 2023 07:33pm

BENGALURU: India’s foreign exchange reserves rose to $596.10 billion as of June 16, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) data showed on Friday.

That was an increase of $2.35 billion from the previous week.

Reserves had fallen by $1.3 billion in the week to June 9.

The central bank intervenes in the spot and forwards markets to prevent runaway moves in the rupee.

Indian rupee ends down for week, but fares better than Asian peers

The changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in the RBI’s reserves.

Foreign exchange reserves include India’s Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.

The rupee had risen 0.6% in the week ending June 16, logging its best week in over three months.

It traded in a range of 81.8575 to 82.4750 during that week.

The rupee ended at 82.0350 on Friday.

