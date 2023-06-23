AVN 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-4.1%)
BAFL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
BOP 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.03%)
CNERGY 2.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.48%)
DFML 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.12%)
DGKC 49.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.4%)
EPCL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
FCCL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
FFL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.8%)
FLYNG 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-5%)
GGL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.39%)
HUBC 64.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.56%)
KEL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.55%)
LOTCHEM 25.34 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.18%)
MLCF 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.85%)
NETSOL 72.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.86%)
OGDC 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
PAEL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
PIBTL 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
PPL 56.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
PRL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.05%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.95%)
SNGP 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.75%)
TELE 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.4%)
TPLP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
TRG 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.13%)
UNITY 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.5%)
BR100 3,938 Decreased By -20.2 (-0.51%)
BR30 13,443 Decreased By -102.1 (-0.75%)
KSE100 40,065 Decreased By -86.7 (-0.22%)
KSE30 14,131 Decreased By -43.6 (-0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Development banks can boost lending by $200bn: Paris summit

Reuters Published 23 Jun, 2023 02:52pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP

PARIS: Multilateral development banks are expected to unlock $200 billion in extra firepower for emerging economies by running their balance sheets more tightly and taking on more risk, world leaders meeting at a summit in Paris said on Friday.

Many of the around 40 leaders gathered in Paris voiced concerns that the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund were increasingly outdated for tackling challenges like climate change and post-COVID debt burdens of poor countries.

“We … expect an overall increase of 200 billion (dollars)of MDBs’ lending capacity over the next ten years by optimizing their balance sheets and taking more risks,” the summit’s final statement obtained by Reuters said.

“If these reforms are implemented, MDBs may need more capital,” it added.

U.S Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in Paris ahead of the summit that efforts to squeeze more lending from the development lenders had to be carried out before considering the possibility of capital increases.

The U.S. is the largest shareholder of the IMF and World Bank.

Paris summit: World Bank, IMF take steps to boost crisis financing

The Paris summit, hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, gathered around two dozen leaders from Africa, China’s prime minister and Brazil’s president had gathered to give impetus to a new global finance agenda.

At the summit, wealthy nations finalised an overdue $100-billion climate finance pledge to developing countries and created a fund for biodiversity and the protection of forests.

The summit aims to create multifaceted roadmaps that can be used over the next 18-24 months, ranging from debt relief to climate finance. Many of the topics on the agenda take up suggestions from a group of developing countries, led by Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, dubbed the ‘Bridgetown Initiative’.

“There is the political consensus that this issue is bigger than each of us and we have to work together and multilateral development banks will have to change how they do business and that is accepted,” Mottley said at the summit’s final panel.

Zambia seals $6.3bn restructuring in breakthrough for developing nations

“We leave Paris not with speeches simply, but a commitment to get down into the granular details to make sure that what we agree here can be executed.”

Leaders were also hoping to reform post-war financial institutions and free up funds to tackle climate change by getting consensus on how to promote a number of initiatives struggling in bodies like the G20, COP, IMF-World Bank and United Nations.

The $100 billion pledge falls far short of poor nations’ actual needs, but has become symbolic of wealthy countries’ failure to deliver promised climate funds. This has fuelled mistrust in wider climate negotiations between countries attempting to boost CO2-cutting measures.

“If we can’t shape the rules in this time like others before, then we will be accountable for what potentially can be worst reality of mankind,” Mottley said.

Paris summit Development banks

Comments

1000 characters

Development banks can boost lending by $200bn: Paris summit

Karachi port: Govt to lease four out of 33 berths to UAE for $220m

Intra- day update: rupee inches upward against US dollar

Pakistan bonds advance after Zambia clinches debt restructuring deal: report

Greek boat tragedy: 82 Pakistani victims identified, says Rana Sanaullah

Military trials of civilians: Punjab govt submits report of post-May 9 detainees

Cabinet approves framework pact with UAE

Titanic submersible: FO condoles with Dawood family

Pakistan’s economic meltdown spurs more people to risk lives to reach Europe

Pakistan foreign ministry evaluating World Cup participation in India

Read more stories