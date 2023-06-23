Ghulam Sarwar Khan too parts ways with PTI

ISLAMABAD: Ghulam Sarwar Khan, a former federal minister in ex-prime minister Imran Khan’s administration, parted ways with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) within less than 24 hours of his detention by the police in connection with May 09 arson.

In a video message released from an unknown location, Khan, who had been arrested by the police on Wednesday, said his family has been in politics for the last 50 years and whatever took place on May 09 has left him with no option but to part ways with the PTI.

“As far as May 9 incident is concerned, as a Pakistani, I say that the attackers of GHQ [General Headquarters], corps commander’s house and martyrs’ memorials are guilty of anti-nationalism,” he claimed.

The politician from Taxila continued that the “miscreants” did not attack the GHQ or the corps commander’s house rather they attacked the heart of Pakistan.

He strongly condemned all such intentions and actions and demanded “as a patriotic Pakistani” that the perpetrators be punished.

He further condemned the “confrontation” with institutions and maintained that due to his disagreement with the PTI’s policy of confrontation, he said “at every forum of the party” that it should refrain from clashes and not fight national institutions.

“But whatever happened was bad due to which I’m going to quit PTI as I cannot remain part of the party any longer,” he declared.

Khan managed to evade arrest for over a month; however, he was rounded up by the police in the early hours of Wednesday from his friend’s residence.

Former PTI member of National Assembly (MNA) Mansoor Hayat Khan and former Punjab MPA Ammar Siddique Khan, who were with Sarwar at the time of the raid, were also taken into custody.

According to police, a case was registered against Sarwar at Taxila Police Station under sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act. The PTI leaders were also wanted by the Rawalpindi Police in connection with May 9 riots.

Khan joins a long list of PTI members who quit the party after the events of May 9 and heightened crackdowns against party leaders by law enforcement agencies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023