AVN 42.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
BAFL 28.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
BOP 3.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.7%)
DFML 10.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 49.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.28%)
EPCL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
FCCL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
FFL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
FLYNG 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
HUBC 64.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.19%)
HUMNL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KAPCO 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
KEL 1.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
MLCF 27.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
NETSOL 73.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
OGDC 74.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
PAEL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PIBTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 56.67 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.41%)
PRL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.6%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 42.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
TELE 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
TPLP 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 89.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
UNITY 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 3,964 Increased By 6.6 (0.17%)
BR30 13,568 Increased By 22.3 (0.16%)
KSE100 40,189 Increased By 37.2 (0.09%)
KSE30 14,203 Increased By 28.4 (0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Ghulam Sarwar Khan too parts ways with PTI

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 23 Jun, 2023 06:00am

ISLAMABAD: Ghulam Sarwar Khan, a former federal minister in ex-prime minister Imran Khan’s administration, parted ways with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) within less than 24 hours of his detention by the police in connection with May 09 arson.

In a video message released from an unknown location, Khan, who had been arrested by the police on Wednesday, said his family has been in politics for the last 50 years and whatever took place on May 09 has left him with no option but to part ways with the PTI.

“As far as May 9 incident is concerned, as a Pakistani, I say that the attackers of GHQ [General Headquarters], corps commander’s house and martyrs’ memorials are guilty of anti-nationalism,” he claimed.

The politician from Taxila continued that the “miscreants” did not attack the GHQ or the corps commander’s house rather they attacked the heart of Pakistan.

He strongly condemned all such intentions and actions and demanded “as a patriotic Pakistani” that the perpetrators be punished.

He further condemned the “confrontation” with institutions and maintained that due to his disagreement with the PTI’s policy of confrontation, he said “at every forum of the party” that it should refrain from clashes and not fight national institutions.

“But whatever happened was bad due to which I’m going to quit PTI as I cannot remain part of the party any longer,” he declared.

Khan managed to evade arrest for over a month; however, he was rounded up by the police in the early hours of Wednesday from his friend’s residence.

Former PTI member of National Assembly (MNA) Mansoor Hayat Khan and former Punjab MPA Ammar Siddique Khan, who were with Sarwar at the time of the raid, were also taken into custody.

According to police, a case was registered against Sarwar at Taxila Police Station under sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act. The PTI leaders were also wanted by the Rawalpindi Police in connection with May 9 riots.

Khan joins a long list of PTI members who quit the party after the events of May 9 and heightened crackdowns against party leaders by law enforcement agencies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

National Assembly Ghulam Sarwar Khan PTI Anti Terrorism Act Ammar Siddique Khan May 9 incident

Comments

1000 characters

Ghulam Sarwar Khan too parts ways with PTI

No survivors after Titanic sub wreckage found on ocean floor

Cabinet approves framework pact with UAE

Pakistan receives another $300m from China

‘Coal supply to power projects’: Sindh govt seeks removal of certain words from section 65F

JDS programme: Japan announces 315m yen grant aid

Extremism: Biden, Modi call on Pakistan to take ‘immediate action’

Sindh flood-hit areas: Dar holds out assurance to apprehensive PPP

New bench formed: SC seeks details of May 9 violence detained persons

10-year celebrations: Planning minister spells out CPEC achievements

TMA says textile sector ‘completely’ ignored in budget

Read more stories