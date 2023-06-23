Bilawal to visit Japan on July 2

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will undertake an official visit to Japan on 2-3 July at the invitation of Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, Foreign Office said.

According to Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, while in Tokyo, the foreign minister will hold substantive talks with Foreign Minister Hayashi.

She said that the two foreign ministers will discuss bilateral trade and investment, cooperation in science and technology, education, information technology, culture, and human resource development.

She added that they will also discuss important regional and global developments and cooperation and dialogue in multilateral forums.

