AVN 42.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.4%)
BAFL 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 3.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
DFML 10.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 49.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.38%)
EPCL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
FCCL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
FFL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
FLYNG 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HUBC 64.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.29%)
HUMNL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KAPCO 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
KEL 1.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.09%)
MLCF 27.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
NETSOL 73.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.1%)
OGDC 74.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
PAEL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PIBTL 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PPL 56.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
PRL 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 42.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TELE 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
TPLP 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
TRG 89.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
UNITY 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 3,962 Increased By 4.2 (0.11%)
BR30 13,552 Increased By 6.7 (0.05%)
KSE100 40,186 Increased By 33.9 (0.08%)
KSE30 14,200 Increased By 25.5 (0.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Asia Foundation, ECP sign MoU

Recorder Report Published 23 Jun, 2023 06:00am

ISLAMABAD: Electoral body and Asia Foundation have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strategically supporting the ECP to “enhance the credibility of election results and processes through coordinated efforts,” a press release said on Thursday.

Under this MoU, the Asia Foundation and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will collaborate closely to address key challenges and promote fair and transparent elections in Pakistan, the press release added.

The partnership will focus on enhancing institutional mechanisms necessary for conducting credible and inclusive elections, while emphasising citizen awareness and participation, the press release said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

mou ECP Asia Foundation Elections in Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Asia Foundation, ECP sign MoU

No survivors after Titanic sub wreckage found on ocean floor

Cabinet approves framework pact with UAE

Pakistan receives another $300m from China

‘Coal supply to power projects’: Sindh govt seeks removal of certain words from section 65F

JDS programme: Japan announces 315m yen grant aid

Extremism: Biden, Modi call on Pakistan to take ‘immediate action’

Sindh flood-hit areas: Dar holds out assurance to apprehensive PPP

New bench formed: SC seeks details of May 9 violence detained persons

10-year celebrations: Planning minister spells out CPEC achievements

TMA says textile sector ‘completely’ ignored in budget

Read more stories