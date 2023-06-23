Asia Foundation, ECP sign MoU

ISLAMABAD: Electoral body and Asia Foundation have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strategically supporting the ECP to “enhance the credibility of election results and processes through coordinated efforts,” a press release said on Thursday.

Under this MoU, the Asia Foundation and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will collaborate closely to address key challenges and promote fair and transparent elections in Pakistan, the press release added.

The partnership will focus on enhancing institutional mechanisms necessary for conducting credible and inclusive elections, while emphasising citizen awareness and participation, the press release said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023