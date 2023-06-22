AVN 42.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.51%)
Pre-monsoon rains in most parts of Pakistan to start from June 25th

  • Met Office says upper and central parts of the country expected to witness rains with dust thunderstorms
BR Web Desk Published 22 Jun, 2023 07:43pm

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasted on Thursday that pre-monsoon rains in most parts of the country will start from June 25, subsiding the prevailing heatwave condition in the country.

In a statement, the Met Office said that upper and central parts of the country are expected to witness rains with dust thunderstorms from June 25 to 30 with occasional gaps.

The Met Office informed that moist currents are penetrating in upper and central parts of the country from the Arabian Sea and a westerly wave is likely to enter in upper parts of the country on 25th June.

Under the influence of this weather system, wind-thundershower with few heavy falls is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur and Peshawar Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, and Kohat, from June 24’s night to 30 with occasional gaps.

Thunderstorm, rain grip Lahore

Heavy rains are also expected in Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, M B Din, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh next week.

Meanwhile, rain with wind-thundershower and isolated heavy falls is also expected in Barkhan, Loralai, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Ziarat, Musakhel, D I Khan, Karak, Waziristan, D G khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Okara, from 26th to 29th June, while in Sukkur, Jacobabad and Larkana on June 27/28.

The weatherman said heavy rainfall may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Lahore on the 26th and 27th of this month, and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Heavy rain may cause flash flooding in hill torrents of D G Khan and adjoining areas of north-east Balochistan on 27th June,” it added.

The PDM also advised travellers and tourists to remain cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period.

