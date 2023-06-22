AVN 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.08%)
Australian shares slide 1.6% as Fed Chair signals more rate hikes

Reuters Published 22 Jun, 2023 12:23pm

Australian shares fell in an all-sector sell-off on Thursday, with commodity and technology stocks leading losses, after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted at further interest rate hikes to curb inflation.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended the session 1.6% lower at 7,195.50, logging its worst day since May 31.

In his testimony to lawmakers in Washington, Powell said the fight to lower inflation “has a long way to go” and hinted at two more 25-basis point rate hikes by the year-end.

Australian shares ease after 7-day rally as commodity stocks drag

“Market is adjusting to the potential for further hikes in the U.S., besides expectations of a weaker growth in Australia through the second half of the year,” said Kerry Craig, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan.

In Sydney, technology stocks slumped 3.9%, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street. Sector majors Xero and ASX-listed shares of Block dropped 4.4% and 2.3%, respectively.

Heavyweight mining stocks fell 2% amid weaker iron ore prices as markets awaited more stimulus measures from China.

BHP Group and Rio Tinto fell 2.4% and 1.2%, respectively.

Gold stocks tumbled 2.3% as bullion prices hovered near a three-month low. Heavyweight Newcrest Mining fell 1.3%.

Northern Star Resources dropped 3.2% to a four-week low after the miner said it will expand the processing capacity of its Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines (KCGM) mill in Western Australia at the cost of A$1.5 billion ($1.02 billion).

Financial stocks also slid 1.6%. The so-called “Big Four” banks fell between 0.9% and 1.6%.

In other news, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said he would announce his decision in the coming weeks on whether Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe will be reappointed to a second term, as customary, or be passed over for a new leader, after criticism of the central bank’s policy direction under Lowe’s leadership.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index finished 0.3% lower at 11,739.05 points.

