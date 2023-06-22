AVN 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.97%)
BAFL 28.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
BOP 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.21%)
CNERGY 2.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
DFML 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.33%)
DGKC 49.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.18%)
EPCL 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
FCCL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.92%)
FFL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
FLYNG 5.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.48%)
HUBC 64.74 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.06%)
HUMNL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.98%)
KEL 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.33%)
LOTCHEM 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.57%)
MLCF 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.7%)
NETSOL 74.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.3%)
OGDC 74.42 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.59%)
PAEL 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.05%)
PPL 56.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.21%)
PRL 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
TRG 89.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.1%)
UNITY 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
BR100 3,960 Decreased By -5.6 (-0.14%)
BR30 13,581 Increased By 24.4 (0.18%)
KSE100 40,185 Decreased By -35.9 (-0.09%)
KSE30 14,185 Increased By 6.8 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Yellen, in Paris, pushes for progress on debt restructuring

AFP Published 22 Jun, 2023 11:49am

PARIS: Washington plans another “push” Thursday for creditors to grant relief and restructure debts of poor and developing countries, according to US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

“At this summit, the United States will continue to push for the full and speedy participation of all bilateral creditors in debt negotiations,” Yellen said, in remarks prepared for a news conference in Paris.

“A key pillar of economic stability is debt sustainability,” said Yellen, adding, “the international community must come together to support countries that are currently in crisis.”

IMF, World Bank are key counterweights to China: Yellen

The remarks were ahead of a summit organized by French President Emmanuel Macron aimed at building a “new consensus” among nations that combines tackling poverty with confronting climate change.

China, a major global creditor, has come under scrutiny for its lack of participation in multilateral efforts to ease the debt burden on developing countries.

Yellen remarked that she was “encouraged” by progress on Zambia, saying she hoped debt treatment for the African country “can move forward soon.”

She also highlighted Ghana and Sri Lanka as countries that should receive “timely debt treatment in line with their financing assurances.”

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema on Wednesday expressed confidence his government will secure a debt restructuring plan at the Paris gathering.

Yellen also said she would continue to seek support for an “evolution initiative” for the World Bank to steer additional resources to combatting climate change.

The World Bank should “develop a framework and principles for the targeted use of concessional resources – so that financing to address global challenges is deployed to where it has the highest impact,” she said.

“We would also like to see the World Bank offer borrowers the option to add climate-resilient debt clauses to their loan agreements.”

A hundred countries are expected at the two-day gathering on Thursday, including 50 heads of state.

“I can feel it as I receive confirmation of participation and messages from our partners,” Macron tweeted Wednesday. “We can make a huge difference for the plant and against poverty.”

Janet Yellen debt restructuring

Comments

1000 characters

Yellen, in Paris, pushes for progress on debt restructuring

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain

Trials in military courts: Hearing adjourned after Justice Isa distances himself

Rescuers in all-night race to save Titanic sub crew

Lucky Cement reclassifies Rs116bn revenue reserves into ‘separate capital reserves’

US to ease visas for skilled Indian workers as Modi visits

Restaurant explosion kills 31 in northwest China

US apprised of edgy IMF ambivalence

COAS to be part of SIFC apex body

ECC approves Rs80bn subsidy for power sector

SBP to help FBR run ‘SWAPS’ thru RAAST

Read more stories