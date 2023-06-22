AVN 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.51%)
BAFL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
BOP 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.37%)
CNERGY 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.04%)
DFML 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
DGKC 49.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.82%)
EPCL 40.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.09%)
FCCL 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
FFL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.77%)
FLYNG 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
GGL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.86%)
HUBC 64.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.67%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.2%)
KAPCO 20.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.25%)
KEL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.88%)
LOTCHEM 26.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.79%)
MLCF 27.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.48%)
NETSOL 75.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.88%)
OGDC 73.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.02%)
PAEL 9.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.57%)
PPL 56.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.2%)
PRL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.69%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 42.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.53%)
TELE 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
TPLP 11.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 90.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.34%)
UNITY 14.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
BR100 3,966 Decreased By -37.8 (-0.94%)
BR30 13,557 Decreased By -193.8 (-1.41%)
KSE100 40,221 Decreased By -432.2 (-1.06%)
KSE30 14,178 Decreased By -129 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Qureshi, Umar directed to appear before IHC today

Terence J Sigamony Published 22 Jun, 2023 05:45am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), Wednesday, directed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar to appear before it in personal capacity today (Thursday) in pre-arrest bails.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir conducted a hearing of the pre-arrest bail petitions of Qureshi and Umar and said that it could not hear the bail petitions of the accused without their presence as their bail cases had already been rejected by the trial court.

The PTI leaders moved the IHC to get the interim bail petitions in a case registered against them by Tarnol Police Station with regard to the incidents of May 9.

They adopted the stance that the police had registered cases to pressurise and humiliate them and they were ready to join the investigation into the matter.

Petitioners’ lawyer Ali Bokhari advocate said Qureshi and Umar had reached outside the court premises and there was a risk of their arrest if they came out from the vehicle.

The court questioned that whether there was any precedent when an accused was given interim bail without appearance. The lawyer prayed the court to grant protective bail to his clients so that they could appear before it.

Justice Tahir said the lower court had already dismissed pre-arrest bails of the two petitioners and in such circumstances, they could not be given bail without attendance. The law was very clear about it, he said.

Later, the IHC bench deferred the hearing of the case till Thursday (today) and said that it would hear the bail case if the accused appeared in person.

A lower court on June 20 rejected the bail petitions of the PTI’s leaders after that both the accused escaped from the court premises.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shah Mahmood Qureshi Asad Umar Islamabad High Court PTI Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir

Comments

1000 characters

Qureshi, Umar directed to appear before IHC today

COAS to be part of SIFC apex body

PM for increasing FDI to $5bn through SIFC

ECC approves Rs80bn subsidy for power sector

KE discusses options of participation in Jamshoro power unit with PD

Rs76.726bn approved to keep CDMP commitment with IMF

SBP to help FBR run ‘SWAPS’ thru RAAST

Additional tax on incomes, profits, gains: Textile exporters term move ‘harsh’, ‘anti-business’

LNG deal with Azerbaijan to help end gas crisis by next winter: Musadik

APTMA seeks resumption of RCET scheme

Finance Bill: NA discusses Senate suggestions

Read more stories