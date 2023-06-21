AVN 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.49%)
BAFL 28.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.37%)
CNERGY 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
DFML 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
DGKC 50.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.5%)
EPCL 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.85%)
FCCL 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
FFL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
FLYNG 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.9%)
GGL 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUBC 64.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.75%)
HUMNL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.54%)
KAPCO 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.15%)
KEL 1.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 27.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
NETSOL 76.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
OGDC 74.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
PPL 57.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
PRL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.92%)
SNGP 42.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.7%)
TELE 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.5%)
TPLP 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 92.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
UNITY 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
WTL 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,996 Decreased By -7.7 (-0.19%)
BR30 13,712 Decreased By -38.4 (-0.28%)
KSE100 40,518 Decreased By -135.5 (-0.33%)
KSE30 14,274 Decreased By -32.5 (-0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee to nudge higher at open, avoiding losses in Asian peers

Reuters Published 21 Jun, 2023 10:39am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is likely to open slightly higher to the US dollar on Wednesday, shrugging off a decline in other Asian currencies. Non-deliverable forwards (NDF) indicate the rupee will open at 82.06-82.08, up slightly from 82.1175 in the previous session.

The USD/INR NDF has not reacted to another round of losses for the Chinese yuan and the move higher on USD/Asia overall, a forex trader at a private bank said.

“While it looks like it (USD/INR) will be lower at open, I will be surprised if we move back below 82 today.”

The rupee had declined on Tuesday, likely due to dollar outflows. “It could be that rupee is just making up for yesterday’s session,” another trader said.

Indian rupee ends flat against dollar

The offshore Chinese yuan dropped below 7.20 to the dollar, the lowest since November 2022.

The Korean won plunged about 1% and the Thai baht lost 0.3%.

China’s weak post-pandemic recovery alongside the differing interest rate outlook for the Asian country relative to the US has dented demand for the yuan.

The offshore Chinese yuan has lost 1% this month to add to the 3% decline in May.

The yuan is at its lowest level versus the rupee in over six months. The dollar index nudged higher in Asia ahead of US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony to lawmakers.

Powell will be speaking after the central bank last week kept rates on hold, but policymakers indicated two more rate hikes this year.

“We expect Fed Chair Powell to deliver a hawkish semi-annual testimony to Congress reflecting the FOMC’s (Federal Open Market Committee) median projection for higher interest rates in coming months and more resilient inflation in the near term,” ANZ said in a note.

Indian rupee

Comments

1000 characters

Indian rupee to nudge higher at open, avoiding losses in Asian peers

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates against US dollar

UK replaces GSP with DCTS

Former aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan arrested in Islamabad

FDI plunges 21pc in 11 months

‘Underwater noises’ detected in missing sub search: US Coast Guard

July-May: Govt borrows $8.613bn from multiple sources

A day after Blinken visits Beijing, Biden calls Chinese President Xi a ‘dictator’

Pakistan, China sign $4.8bn N-power plant deal

China came to rescue amid IMF dithering: PM

Pakistan, Russia explore new areas of cooperation

Read more stories