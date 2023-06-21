AVN 44.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.27%)
Flood-hit areas: Bank Alfalah partners with AKF to provide health services

Recorder Report Published 21 Jun, 2023 05:21am

KARACHI: Bank Alfalah, one of Pakistan’s leading commercial banks, has partnered with Aga Khan Foundation (AKF) through a donation of Rs 200 million. The funds will be utilised by AKF (Pak), and it’s implementing partners to provide essential health services to populations impacted by floods in Pakistan.

The partnership’s objective is to tackle the multifaceted challenges faced by flood-affected communities, addressing their immediate and long-term needs. The key goals encompass various aspects, starting with improving the accessibility and utilisation of health services through existing delivery platforms and mobile outreach

services specifically

tailored for the affected populations.

The signing ceremony was attended by senior leadership at the bank and the foundation. The notables include Hafiz Sherali, President Ismaili Council for Pakistan, Iqbal Walji, Chairman National Committee AKF, Pakistan and Akhtar Iqbal, Chief Executive Officer, AKF, Pakistan. From Bank Alfalah Atif Bajwa, President and CEO, Faisal Farooq Khan Chief Human Resource Officer and Imran Assad, Head of Branch Operations and the one who has been leading operation work graced the event.

Bank Alfalah’s generous contribution of Rs 200 million highlights its unwavering dedication to uplift vulnerable communities and fostering social development. The funds will enable AKF (Pak) and it’s implementing partners to execute the project efficiently, ensuring the desired impact on the ground.

Atif Bajwa, President and CEO, said, ‘The partnership with Aga Khan Foundation exemplifies the shared commitment to uplift and support vulnerable communities in times of crisis. Together with Aga Khan Foundation, we are determined to provide essential health services to flood-affected communities in Pakistan. Together, we can make a lasting impact and create a brighter future for those in need.’

Iqbal Walji, Chairman National Committee of Aga Khan Foundation, Pakistan said, ‘We are appreciative of Bank Alfalah’s generous donation of Rs 200 million towards the flood relief efforts of the Aga Khan Foundation and the agencies of the Aga Khan Development Network. This partnership exemplifies the shared commitment to uplift and support vulnerable communities in times of crisis.”

