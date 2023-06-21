Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
Company Year Ended/ Dividend/ Dispatched/
Ending Bonus Credit on
Shahmurad Sugar 30.09.2023 150% Interim 19.06.2023
Mills Limited Cash Dividend
International 30.06.2023 55% Interim 20.06.2023
Industries Ltd Cash Dividend
International 30.06.2023 30% Interim 20.06.2023
Steels Limited Cash Dividend
Pakistan Cables Ltd 30.06.2023 10% Bonus Shares 19.06.2023
