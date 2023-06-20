AVN 44.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.27%)
BAFL 28.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
BOP 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.74%)
CNERGY 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.03%)
DFML 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.75%)
DGKC 50.31 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.82%)
EPCL 41.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
FCCL 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.93%)
FFL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
FLYNG 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
GGL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
HUBC 65.06 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.88%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.55%)
KAPCO 20.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.46%)
KEL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
LOTCHEM 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
MLCF 27.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
NETSOL 75.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.41%)
OGDC 75.01 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.23%)
PAEL 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PPL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.77%)
PRL 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.29%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.97%)
SNGP 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.25%)
TELE 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
TPLP 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
TRG 92.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.23%)
UNITY 14.77 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,004 Increased By 4.7 (0.12%)
BR30 13,751 Increased By 88.3 (0.65%)
KSE100 40,653 Increased By 31.8 (0.08%)
KSE30 14,307 Increased By 46.3 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China urges closer ties as Germany looks beyond Beijing

AFP Published 20 Jun, 2023 06:47pm

BERLIN: China’s premier on Tuesday urged closer cooperation with Germany to shore up a struggling global economy, at a time when the European export powerhouse is seeking to reduce its reliance on the Asian giant.

Li Qiang, on his first trip abroad since he was named China’s prime minister, also underlined the emphasis Beijing places on improving relations with the European Union as criticisms from the bloc grow louder.

Burned by its reliance on Russian gas and hurt by supply chain disruptions during the pandemic, Germany and the European Union overall have been intensifying efforts to “de-risk” from China.

Addressing the press after talks, Scholz also underlined Berlin’s move to diversify its trading partners, saying that Germany is “committed to actively broadening our economic relations with Asia and beyond”.

German president urges China, US to ‘strengthen’ dialogue

But Li argued that “the global economic recovery lacks a growth dynamic”.

“China and Germany, as influential and big nations, should all the more work closely together towards world peace and development,” he said, adding that Beijing also wants to bring ties with the EU “to a higher level”.

Mistrust

Export giant Germany, by virtue of its economic might, has always enjoyed special ties with China.

Under former chancellor Angela Merkel, Berlin took a pragmatic approach of talking up economic opportunities while keeping less flattering opinions on rights and freedom behind closed doors.

That made China a key market for Germany’s exporters while also allowing Berlin to take in prominent human rights activists like Liu Xia, apparently without suffering any retaliatory consequences.

But the coronavirus pandemic raised doubts about the wisdom of relying on a far-flung partner with its own huge domestic needs for essentials from medication to surgical gowns to masks.

Russia’s war on Ukraine turned the approach of economic rapprochement on its head, and also put the spotlight on self-ruled and democratic Taiwan, which China views as its territory and has vowed to retake one day – by force if necessary.

‘Systemic rival’

Days ahead of Li’s visit, Germany in its first national security strategy, called Beijing a “partner, competitor and systemic rival”.

The blueprint also accused China of acting against German interests, putting international security “under increasing pressure” and disregarding human rights.

The latest report published Tuesday by Germany’s intelligence agency also cited China as the “biggest threat in relation to economic and scientific espionage and foreign direct investments in Germany”.

But German industry finds Berlin’s pivot easier said than done.

After all, China remains Germany’s biggest trading partner.

But that also “means that if there are major upheavals between China and the West or even a war over Taiwan, the German economy as a whole will be severely endangered,” warned Spiegel.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has signalled that the way to handle the delicate situation was to boost cooperation with China on areas on which both sides can agree, such as the climate – something which both sides gamely took up on Tuesday.

“China and Germany should become green partners,” said Li, while Scholz added that “close cooperation in the fight against climate change was a particular concern for us today.”

Comments

1000 characters

China urges closer ties as Germany looks beyond Beijing

Rupee sees minor gain, settles at 287.22 against US dollar

Pakistan LNG fails to secure cargoes for Oct-Dec: report

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker govt presents budget for four months

Lahore court grants bail to PTI President Parvez Elahi

PM Shehbaz to visit France on Thursday

UK’s Developing Countries Trading Scheme comes into effect for Pakistan

Greece boat disaster: Investigation to be completed in a week, says Sanaullah

Two Pakistanis on sub that went missing on trip to Titanic wreckage

Pakistan’s REER inches upward to 87.1 in May 2023

Japan’s Suzuki to make ‘flying cars’ with SkyDrive

Read more stories