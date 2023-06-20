Lahore ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrant for PTI chief

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the May 9 vandalism case.

The warrants were also issued for former ruling party leaders Hammad Azhar, Mian Aslam Iqbal and others at the request of the investigating officer.

The cases against the accused were registered in the Naseerabad and Model Town police stations of Lahore.