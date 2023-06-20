AVN 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.58%)
BAFL 28.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
BOP 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.45%)
CNERGY 2.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.37%)
DFML 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.64%)
DGKC 49.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
EPCL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
FCCL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.58%)
FLYNG 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
GGL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 65.25 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.18%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.55%)
KAPCO 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.18%)
KEL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.38%)
NETSOL 75.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.51%)
OGDC 74.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.4%)
PAEL 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
PIBTL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.57%)
PPL 56.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.53%)
PRL 13.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.22%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 42.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.54%)
TELE 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
TPLP 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 92.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.41%)
UNITY 14.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,000 Increased By 0.8 (0.02%)
BR30 13,722 Increased By 59.3 (0.43%)
KSE100 40,603 Decreased By -18.1 (-0.04%)
KSE30 14,290 Increased By 29.3 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s 10-year bond yield falls to one-month low

Reuters Published 20 Jun, 2023 01:10pm

SINGAPORE: Japanese government bond yields fell on Tuesday, with the yield on 10-year bonds touching one-month low after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) maintained its ultra-low monetary policy last week.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point to 0.380% after touching a one-month low of 0.375% earlier in the session.

The BOJ stuck to its ultra-easy policy, as expected, on Friday, signalling it would remain a dovish outlier among global central banks and focus on supporting a fragile economic recovery.

The central bank maintained its -0.1% short-term interest rate target and a 0% cap on the 10-year bond yield set under its yield curve control (YCC) policy.

Ten-year interest rate swaps were at 0.59%, far below the over 1% it was at in January during the feverish speculation over the end of YCC.

Amir Anvarzadeh, a market strategist at Asymmetric Advisors, said that if the BOJ’s monetary policy doesn’t change as the firm had expected it to do by now, the markets will simply force the issue which will prove more painful.

A “battlefront will likely be the JGB market as investors could re-test BOJ’s resolve to defend its YCC as weak yen brings with it more inflationary pressures.”

The yen touched a fresh seven-month low against the dollar of 142.26 on Tuesday.

Japan’s 10-year bond yield dips as BOJ maintains policy

The 20-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.970%, while the 30-year JGB yield eased 0.5 basis point to 1.210%.

The five-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.070%. Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.14 yen to 148.57.

Japanese government bond

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s 10-year bond yield falls to one-month low

Intra-day update: rupee sees minor gain against US dollar

Pakistan not on IMF board’s agenda

PM Shehbaz to visit France on Thursday

Jul-May period: C/A deficit narrows by 81pc on lower import bill

Super tax waiver, tax on real estate, agri sectors in phases proposed

Two Pakistanis on sub that went missing on trip to Titanic wreckage

Pakistan’s REER inches upward to 87.1 in May 2023

Japan’s Suzuki to make ‘flying cars’ with SkyDrive

Economic crisis: PM calls for ‘minimum common national agenda’

Budget debate: Over Rs41.367trn charged expenditure to be tabled in NA

Read more stories