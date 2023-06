BENGALURU: India’s Nifty 50 and Sensex stock indexes opened lower on Tuesday, tracking Asian peers, as caution prevailed across global equities a day ahead of US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s congressional testimony.

India’s Nifty 50, Sensex drop on profit-taking near record highs

The blue-chip Nifty index fell 0.10% to 18,739.10 as of 9:16 a.m. IST, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex lost 0.07% to 63,123.17.