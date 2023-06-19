AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
FMBL signs MoU with ConnectHear

Press Release Published 19 Jun, 2023 06:54am

LAHORE: FINCA Microfinance Bank Limited (FMBL) announced a strategic partnership with ConnectHear, an innovative organization that specializes in providing virtual interpretation services to public and private institutions to enable communication and facilitation for individuals with hearing impairment.

The collaboration was announced with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two organizations. Shahzad Sadiq, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of FMBL along with his key management team and Azima Dhanjee, CEO & Co-Founder of ConnectHear were present at the occasion.

With this pioneering collaboration, FMBL becomes the country’s first microfinance bank to offer sign language services for individuals with hearing impairment, solidifying its commitment to leveraging technology for inclusive financial services, in line with State Bank of Pakistan’s policies for Persons With Disabilities (PWDs). By addressing the unique needs of differently abled customers, FMBL furthers its commitment to creating a more accessible banking experience that fosters financial empowerment and reduces inequalities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SBP mou FINCA FMBL ConnectHear Shahzad Sadiq

