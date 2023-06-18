CM pays visit to THQ hospital

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Murree and Control Room established in Jinnah Hall on Saturday.

During visit to THQ hospital, the CM reviewed treatment facilities being provided to the patients in the hospital and made a detailed inspection of Emergency, OPD, Mother and Child Ward, Pharmacy and other departments. He inquired after the patients and asked about medical facilities being provided to them.

