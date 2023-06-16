Biparjoy’s intensity decreases, to further weaken in evening: NDMA

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Friday that Cyclone Biparjoy has decreased in intensity and has turned from “extremely severe” to “severe”.

In a tweet today, the authority said that the wind speed around the center is 100 to 80 km per hour.

“It is expected to move North eastward and weaken into a cyclonic storm by morning (of) 16 June and further weaken into a depression by evening,’’ NDMA said.

It added that the cyclone was 231km away from Karachi, 169km from Thatta and 150km from Keti Bandar.

‘‘Dust/thunderstorm and rain with a few heavy falls & accompanied with gusty winds of 30-50 Km/hour are likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Shaheed Benazirabad & Sanghar districts tonight and tomorrow.’’

In a notification issued on Friday, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that a storm surge of 2-2.5 metres was expected along Keti Bandar and its surrounding areas, adding that sea conditions along the Sindh-Makran coast were likely to be rough.

Meanwhile, in a tweet on Friday, Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman said the cyclone had completed its landfall in India’s Gujarat, and that Pakistan was largely spared its full force.

Sindh’s coastal areas, like Sujawal, were inundated by high sea levels but most people had been evacuated to safe ground, she added.

India

On Friday, Biparjoy made landfall late on Thursday with rain lashing Indian coasts, killing two people in Gujarat.

Biparjoy had weakened to a cyclonic storm from a severe cyclonic storm on Friday morning, India’s Metereological Department said in its latest bulletin, with speeds going down from 105 km (65.24 miles) to 85 km (52.82 miles), as per Reuters.

Wind speeds are likely to reduce further by afternoon, the bulletin said.