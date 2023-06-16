Balochistan woman cricketer retires from international cricket

LAHORE: Nahida Khan has announced her retirement from international cricket 14 years after making her ODI debut in Bogra (Bangladesh) against Sri Lanka on 7th February 2009.

Nahida became the only female cricketer from Balochistan to represent Pakistan as she represented the national women’s team in 120 international matches, scoring 2,014 runs and taking one wicket. She holds the record for the most catches in an ODI innings, taking four catches in Pakistan’s 94-run win over Sri Lanka in Dambulla in 2018. She also represented Pakistan in three 50-over World Cups (2013, 2017 and 2022) and in four T20 World Cups (2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018).

Nahida has also made a foray into the field of coaching, having recently worked as the assistant coach of Blasters in the Pakistan Cup Women’s Cricket Tournament held in Karachi. Previously, she deputised head coach Taufiq Umar’s Amazons side, which won the Women’s League exhibition matches 2-1 against Super Women in March.

Reflecting on her retirement, Nahida Khan said: “I am grateful to the unwavering support I received throughout my career. I want to thank my family, teammates, coaches, and the Pakistan Cricket Board for their guidance and belief in my abilities. I also want to thank the passionate fans who supported throughout my journey, both in Pakistan and across the globe.”

Head of Women’s Cricket, Tania Mallick said: “Nahida Khan’s contribution to women’s cricket in Pakistan will be remembered. Her dedication, skill, and constant determination have left an indelible mark on the game, inspiring generations of cricketers to follow their dreams and pursue greatness. As Nahida embarks on the next chapter of her life, the cricketing fraternity, fans, and well-wishers extend their warmest wishes.”

