Book-launch ceremony held

ISLAMABAD: The book launch event of “Extremism and Counter-Extremism Narratives in Pakistan: An Analysis of Narrative Building” by Dr Sadia Nasir, was held by the Department of Humanities and Social Science department of Bahria University, Islamabad on 12 June 2023.

Dr Sadia Nasir, is an independent researcher and Adjunct Faculty Member at Bahria University. She holds PhD from Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad. She is a UNESCO/Keizo Obuchi research fellow and an RCSS Alumni.

Hamid Ali Khan, former Federal Secretary and National Coordinator of NACTA, Dr Shabana Feyyaz, Chairperson DSS department, Quaid-e-Azam University and Hamza Ijaz, Program Manager at USIP, graced the occasion to evaluate and comment on the book as discussants.

The event was well attended by the experts on the issue area, notable scholars, academicians, practitioners and students.

