AVN 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.28%)
BAFL 29.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.45%)
BOP 3.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
DFML 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.86%)
DGKC 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.9%)
EPCL 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.27%)
FCCL 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
FFL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
FLYNG 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.91%)
GGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.46%)
HUBC 66.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
KAPCO 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
KEL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.23%)
LOTCHEM 27.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.24%)
MLCF 27.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.97%)
NETSOL 78.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-2.4%)
OGDC 76.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.47%)
PAEL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.78%)
PIBTL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
PPL 58.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.98%)
PRL 14.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.74%)
TELE 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.73%)
TPLP 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.88%)
TRG 94.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.25%)
UNITY 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.79%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,097 Decreased By -34.7 (-0.84%)
BR30 14,095 Decreased By -169.2 (-1.19%)
KSE100 41,369 Decreased By -145.3 (-0.35%)
KSE30 14,591 Decreased By -61.6 (-0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine’s allies to supply more air defence missiles

AFP Published 15 Jun, 2023 07:58pm

LONDON: Four of Ukraine’s Western backers said Thursday they were joining forces to supply “hundreds” of air defence missiles and their launch systems to Kyiv as it fights back against Russia.

The announcement by Britain, Denmark, the Netherlands and the United States coincided with a meeting in Brussels of the US-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group – some 50 nations that are supporting Kyiv militarily.

“Working with our international partners we are able to provide vital air defence equipment, which will help Ukraine support offensive operations and protect critical national infrastructure,” UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said.

UN nuclear chief arrives at Ukraine plant: Russian official

The latest supplies will help Kyiv fend off Russia’s “brazen missile and drone attacks against Ukrainian cities”, the four allies said in a joint statement.

“The initiative will deliver hundreds of short and medium range air defence missiles and associated systems required to protect Ukraine’s critical national infrastructure and further ensure the success of counter-offensive operations in coming months,” they said.

Delivery of the equipment is underway and should be complete within weeks, the statement said.

The package consists largely of “Soviet-era missiles”, it added, without specifying their source.

Ukraine has already been receiving NATO-grade rocketry from its Western allies, including long-range Storm Shadow missiles from Britain.

Ukraine Ukraine crisis RUssia Ukraine war Ukraine Russian war

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine’s allies to supply more air defence missiles

Pakistan's ability to secure loans remains ‘severely constrained’ until new IMF programme: Moody’s

After six weeks: SBP-held foreign exchange reserves rise $107mn, now stand at $4.02bn

Cyclone Biparjoy to cross from Keti Bandar in next ‘two to six hours’: PMD

JI rejects Karachi mayor election results, announces ‘black day’ on Friday

Inter-bank: rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Open-market: rupee has quietly strengthened to 293-295 against US dollar

OGDCL commences oil & gas production from KPK field

Negativity persists at PSX, KSE-100 down 0.35%

Oil up on strong China refinery data, weaker US dollar

Pakistan Retail Business Council irked by budget proposals, restriction on timings

Read more stories