Merger announced

KARACHI: neem.pro, a provider of managed fulfillment solutions with operations in Pakistan and zip24, a MENA-based logistics software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise specializing in streaming warehousing and fleet operational management functionalities under the product names of ‘Shipox’ and ‘Storfox’ have announced their merger.

Under this agreement, neem.pro will serve as the corporate identity of the merged entity, with Haider Badat, the Founder & CEO of neem.pro, assuming the role of Global CEO.

The merger also brings together the expertise of industry veterans Muzaffar Karabaev and Asif Keshodia, the co-founders of zip24. Muzaffar Karabaev, known for scaling tech businesses, previously founded the delivery aggregator wing.ae, which was later acquired by Amazon MENA.

Asif Keshodia brings over 2 decades of experience with renowned companies including Souq.com and Amazon, where he played a crucial role during Souq’s initial growth phase, which was subsequently acquired by Amazon.

Asif served as MENA Regional Finance Director at Amazon.

Together, their expertise will play a pivotal role in supporting Haider Badat as he steers neem.pro towards becoming a regional logistics technology leader.

The merger aims to strengthen neem.pro’s regional presence and offer advanced digital supply chain solutions to businesses operating in the MENA, South Asia, and Central Asian regions.

These regions, often lacking certain technological advancements, present immense opportunities for introducing automation tools, characterized by rapidly expanding e-commerce, q-commerce, and traditional retail verticals. The merged entity will provide managed fulfillment solutions, allowing brands to outsource B2B and B2C order fulfillment across offline and online channels.

Their comprehensive SaaS offering includes Order Management System (OMS), Storfox- Warehouse Management System (WMS) and Shipox – Delivery Management System (DMS).

“We are thrilled to partner with zip24and extend our combined expertise to businesses in the region,” stated Haider Badat, CEO of neem.pro. “We understand the challenges faced by merchants, marketplaces, and micro logistic companies in delivering automated fulfillment functionalities.

With the increase in consumer demand, delivering a high level of service is the need of the hour. Our commitment is to address these technological requirements and empower our customers with a competitive edge.”

“We are excited about this merger and the opportunities it brings,” said Muzaffar Karabaev. “Together we can expand regionally and offer innovative tech stacks that streamline operations and improve the customer experience, leveraging the experience each stakeholder brings.” Neem.pro remains committed to developing innovative AI tools and introduce cutting edge supply chain related technology in their product offerings. They plan to localize their offerings in several regional markets by offering flexible integration options.

In addition to the Uzbekistan tech center, the group plans to establish a second tech center in Pakistan, further leveraging the country’s talent pool.

The merger between neem.pro and zip24 ushers in an exciting new chapter for both companies as they aspire to provide customers with even more innovative solutions for their order fulfillment and logistics needs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023