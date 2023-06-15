AVN 48.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.42%)
BAFL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
CNERGY 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.24%)
DFML 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (8.48%)
DGKC 51.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.77%)
EPCL 42.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.21%)
FCCL 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
FFL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
FLYNG 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
GGL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
HUBC 67.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
KAPCO 21.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
KEL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
LOTCHEM 28.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.69%)
MLCF 28.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
NETSOL 79.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.28%)
OGDC 77.66 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.34%)
PAEL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PIBTL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.94%)
PPL 60.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
PRL 14.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
SNGP 42.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
TELE 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
TPLP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.78%)
TRG 95.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.77%)
UNITY 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,131 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.06%)
BR30 14,264 Decreased By -59.2 (-0.41%)
KSE100 41,514 Decreased By -24.3 (-0.06%)
KSE30 14,653 Decreased By -17.3 (-0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Merger announced

Press Release Published 15 Jun, 2023 06:03am

KARACHI: neem.pro, a provider of managed fulfillment solutions with operations in Pakistan and zip24, a MENA-based logistics software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise specializing in streaming warehousing and fleet operational management functionalities under the product names of ‘Shipox’ and ‘Storfox’ have announced their merger.

Under this agreement, neem.pro will serve as the corporate identity of the merged entity, with Haider Badat, the Founder & CEO of neem.pro, assuming the role of Global CEO.

The merger also brings together the expertise of industry veterans Muzaffar Karabaev and Asif Keshodia, the co-founders of zip24. Muzaffar Karabaev, known for scaling tech businesses, previously founded the delivery aggregator wing.ae, which was later acquired by Amazon MENA.

Asif Keshodia brings over 2 decades of experience with renowned companies including Souq.com and Amazon, where he played a crucial role during Souq’s initial growth phase, which was subsequently acquired by Amazon.

Asif served as MENA Regional Finance Director at Amazon.

Together, their expertise will play a pivotal role in supporting Haider Badat as he steers neem.pro towards becoming a regional logistics technology leader.

The merger aims to strengthen neem.pro’s regional presence and offer advanced digital supply chain solutions to businesses operating in the MENA, South Asia, and Central Asian regions.

These regions, often lacking certain technological advancements, present immense opportunities for introducing automation tools, characterized by rapidly expanding e-commerce, q-commerce, and traditional retail verticals. The merged entity will provide managed fulfillment solutions, allowing brands to outsource B2B and B2C order fulfillment across offline and online channels.

Their comprehensive SaaS offering includes Order Management System (OMS), Storfox- Warehouse Management System (WMS) and Shipox – Delivery Management System (DMS).

“We are thrilled to partner with zip24and extend our combined expertise to businesses in the region,” stated Haider Badat, CEO of neem.pro. “We understand the challenges faced by merchants, marketplaces, and micro logistic companies in delivering automated fulfillment functionalities.

With the increase in consumer demand, delivering a high level of service is the need of the hour. Our commitment is to address these technological requirements and empower our customers with a competitive edge.”

“We are excited about this merger and the opportunities it brings,” said Muzaffar Karabaev. “Together we can expand regionally and offer innovative tech stacks that streamline operations and improve the customer experience, leveraging the experience each stakeholder brings.” Neem.pro remains committed to developing innovative AI tools and introduce cutting edge supply chain related technology in their product offerings. They plan to localize their offerings in several regional markets by offering flexible integration options.

In addition to the Uzbekistan tech center, the group plans to establish a second tech center in Pakistan, further leveraging the country’s talent pool.

The merger between neem.pro and zip24 ushers in an exciting new chapter for both companies as they aspire to provide customers with even more innovative solutions for their order fulfillment and logistics needs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

MENA Amazon SaaS startup merger neem.pro Shipox Storfox Asif Keshodia Souq.com zip24

Comments

1000 characters

Merger announced

Karachi not under immediate threat

Biparjoy set to hit Keti Bandar today

Political stability key to economic strength: PM

Flood-affected people: PPP expresses concerns over budget

Shell decides to exit Pakistan market

Govt to buy LNG from Azerbaijan

Resolution of issues facing KE: Saudi Aljomaih Power voices its concern over delay

Transmission lines, grid stations in Punjab: €180m French loan pact signed for NTDC projects

Petrol price likely to decline

What is IMF’s demand in relation to Budget? Clarity of vision, precise steps, clear outcomes

Read more stories