FESCO GM for access of women in power sector through internship

FAISALABAD: General Manager (GM) Operations Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Rana Muhammad Ayub has welcomed the access of women in the power sector through internship and training in collaboration with Asian Development Bank and FESCO.

This step of ADB is very important to reduce gender discrimination in the power sector and provide equal employment opportunities to women in the energy sector.

He was addressing a ceremony at the FESCO Headquarters to award certificates to 12 female internees on completion of six months training.

He appreciated the management of Asian Development Bank (ADB) for creating opportunities to serve women in the fields of Science, Engineering, Information Technology and mathematics that is a link to utilize their skills and make them more effective. FESCO has set a new precedent by providing this opportunity to women, he added.

Director General (HR) FESCO Athar Ayub Chaudhry said that the objective of this project of Asian Development Bank is to increase the participation and employment of women in highly skilled and non-traditional occupations in the power sector.

This program of ADB is very important to give equal employment opportunities to women in the power sector, he added. He further said that women who have graduated from different national educational institutions will get a six-month internship as internees and later chance of job opportunities. Women workers are fully respected and protected in FESCO, he added.

The successful internees who completed the internships are included Farah Al Ain, Munahal, Amina Khan, Ashna Batul, Tuba Gul, Farwa Zulfiqar, Zahra Ali, Sabiha Kausar, Huma Safdar, Shanze Tariq, Tayyaba Mushtaq, Saba Khalid, Ayesha Arif, Samira Batul and Saira Jabeen.

They also informed the about their experiences and found this internship very useful. ADB Member Furqan, Managing Director (CTC) Lubna Hashmat, Project Lead Mehwish Ali and Admin Officer Asghar Khan also addressed the event.

Later, General Manager Operations Rana Ayub awarded certificates to 12 female internees who completed the internship and three FESCO women workers. This program was started as a pilot project in FESCO and IESCO. Director (HR) Ghulam Mujtaba, Director (Public Relations) Tahir Sheikh, Director (OD) Mahmood Ahmed and Superintendent Admin Salman Qamar were also present in the ceremony.

