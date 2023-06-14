PIDE conference on ‘Unleashing the Economic Potential of KP’ begins

PESHAWAR: A dynamic and engaging two-day conference titled “Unleashing the Economic Potential of KP” organized by Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) in collaboration with Pakistan Society of Development Economists (PSDE) formally begin at the University of Malakand (MoU), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to details, the conference brought together local leaders, experts, and stakeholders to address regional problems and explore indigenous solutions.

The conference commenced with an inauguration session, where participants reflected on the past 37 years of conducting general meetings and conferences, recognizing the pressing need for local solutions to tackle the diverse range of issues impacting our communities.

It was emphasized that efficiency, thoughtful consideration of local issues, and regional consensus are crucial elements for building networks and linkages between academia, government, and other key stakeholders. The collaboration with the University of Malakand was unveiled as a significant step toward achieving these goals.

The conference aims to provide a forum for robust discussions and the development of innovative solutions to address the challenges faced by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The diverse range of topics presented by the speakers promises to generate thought-provoking debates and indigenous ideas, which can shape the region’s future.

The organizers invite all stakeholders to join this vital conversation, contribute their ideas and insights, and collectively unlock the economic potential of KP for a brighter future.

During the opening session, Dr Nadeem ul Haque, Vice-Chancellor of PIDE, emphasized the importance of conferences in the Pakistan Society of Development Economists (PSDE) mission to promote research and collaboration among social scientists in Pakistan.

Conferences offer a platform for engaging with the public, gathering diverse ideas, and emphasizing the significance of collective effort and innovative thinking to address Pakistan’s social issues.

The Vice-Chancellor expressed the need to break away from external reliance and take control of Pakistan’s destiny by developing policies that truly benefit the people. Conferences provide the opportunity to share knowledge, exchange ideas, and create relevant solutions while fostering collaborations, strengthening networks, and ensuring the translation of research findings into policies and practices that improve lives.

Dr Rasheed Ahmed, VC, University of Malakand, said at the occasion that the conference featured several insightful sessions.

The first session, titled “Current Crises and the Charter of Economy”, emphasized the need to re-evaluate systems and policies to ensure a sustainable future for Pakistan.

It addressed issues such as the double taxation system and the importance of effectively implementing the Charter of Economy for economic stability and progress.

Dr Durre Nayab, PRO Vice Chancellor PIDE, said that Pakistan has a long history of relying on external sources for policies and development. This has hindered our ability to progress as a nation and limited our autonomy. But it doesn’t have to be that way. We can take control of our own destiny and make policies that benefit our people.

The second session, titled “Government, Academia, and Industry: The Trinity of Growth”, shed light on the interdependence of these three sectors in shaping the country’s future.

