AVN 49.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.26%)
BAFL 28.82 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.77%)
BOP 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.96%)
CNERGY 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
DFML 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.98%)
DGKC 51.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.62%)
EPCL 43.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.88%)
FCCL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.45%)
FFL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
FLYNG 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
GGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
HUBC 67.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.62%)
HUMNL 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.41%)
KAPCO 21.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.86%)
KEL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
LOTCHEM 29.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.15%)
MLCF 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
NETSOL 80.53 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.21%)
OGDC 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
PAEL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PIBTL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
PPL 60.18 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.58%)
PRL 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
SNGP 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.94%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.1%)
TRG 96.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.44%)
UNITY 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,134 Decreased By -24.4 (-0.59%)
BR30 14,324 Decreased By -36.6 (-0.25%)
KSE100 41,539 Decreased By -244.2 (-0.58%)
KSE30 14,670 Decreased By -76.8 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt increases BISP quarterly cash amount

Recorder Report Published 14 Jun, 2023 06:21am

ISLAMABAD: Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Minister Shazia Marri has said that the federal government increased the quarterly cash amount being paid to each beneficiary under Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) from Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,750 in the last quarter.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, she said that the government intended to further increase the stipend of Benazir Kafaalat programme.

The federal minister also announced to start a mobile service for the National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER) in remote areas of Sindh, Balochistan, south Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The service which will be operational by July this year, would provide easy access to people in far-flung areas of these provinces, she said.

Some 820,000 beneficiaries who were filtered out of BISP beneficiary list by the last government, were being re-examined after they appealed to be heard, she stated.

Out of these, she said, 136,525 beneficiaries have successfully been enrolled again with BISP and they will receive their stipend in the upcoming tranche.

The minister said the incumbent government has further increased BISP’s budget from Rs 404 billion to Rs 455 billion for the upcoming financial year 2023-24.

Marri said that Benazir Nashonuma programme’s budget was increased from Rs 4.87 billion in fiscal year 2021-22 to 21.88 billion in FY 2022-23.

The minister stated that Benazir Nashonuma programme had registered 0.643 million children, pregnant women, and lactating mothers, and was all set to meet the target of 1.5 million during the next financial year 2023-24.

The federal minister said BISP functions on non-political grounds, providing financial assistance to approximately nine million women across the country, which would be expanded to 9.3 million households after the recent increase in budget. She said that the scope of this programme would be further expanded keeping in view the requirements of the deserving population.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

BISP Shazia Marri NSER Benazir Kafaalat programme

Comments

1000 characters

Govt increases BISP quarterly cash amount

Pakistan won’t move Paris Club: MoS

July-May remittances plunge 13pc to $24.83bn YoY

Cloudburst likely in Karachi

There must be no complacency: PM

Govt seeks spot LNG cargoes, inks supply deal with Azerbaijan

Oil import thru bonded storage facilities: PD asked to consult stakeholders on guidelines

Amendment to Ordinance sought: MoF for transfer of petroleum levy fixation power to Cabinet

OICCI’s survey highlights decline in business confidence

Barter trade: Pakistan, Iran for boosting banking channels

Increase in foreign remittance limit may stoke money-laundering: SECP

Read more stories