AVN 49.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.6%)
BAFL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.7%)
BOP 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.4%)
CNERGY 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
DFML 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.04%)
DGKC 52.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.15%)
EPCL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
FCCL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
FFL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
FLYNG 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HUBC 67.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.56%)
HUMNL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.9%)
KAPCO 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
KEL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
LOTCHEM 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.66%)
MLCF 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
NETSOL 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.82%)
OGDC 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
PAEL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.78%)
PPL 59.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.2%)
PRL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.3%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
SNGP 42.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.49%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.18%)
TRG 95.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.28%)
UNITY 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,140 Decreased By -18.4 (-0.44%)
BR30 14,302 Decreased By -58.5 (-0.41%)
KSE100 41,620 Decreased By -163.1 (-0.39%)
KSE30 14,714 Decreased By -33.6 (-0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Actor Treat Williams killed while riding motorcycle in Vermont, agent says

Reuters Published 13 Jun, 2023 01:16pm

The actor Treat Williams, known for his roles in ‘Hair’ and ‘Everwood’, was killed in a motorcycle accident on Monday, his longtime agent said.

Barry McPherson, Williams’ agent for 15 years, confirmed that the actor was killed when the motorcycle he was driving was involved in an accident with a car in Dorset, Vermont.

Williams was 71.

People magazine, citing Jacob Gribble, the fire chief in Dorset, reported the accident took place when a car turned into Williams on Route 30. Gribble told the magazine that Williams was the only person hurt in the accident, and that he had been airlifted to a hospital in Ticonderoga, New York.

Williams’ break-out role was for the 1979 movie ‘Hair’, based on the Broadway musical. He also starred in Everwood as a neurosurgeon who moved his family from New York City to Colorado.

Treat Williams

Comments

1000 characters

Actor Treat Williams killed while riding motorcycle in Vermont, agent says

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal losses against US dollar

5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan’s northern areas

Russian oil: experts say ‘trial run’ vital to identify viability for Pakistan

Pak Suzuki extends shutdown of motorcycle plant till June 16

Chinese official apprised of IMF ambivalence

MoS for reforms in pension bill

China cuts short-term interest rate to kickstart economy

Senate panel rejects 3 major ST measures

Sinosure reduces coverage for Pakistan’s projects to 70pc from 95pc

Electricity rates standardisation: Subsidy will be allocated: Dastgir

Read more stories