UK unemployment dips to 3.8%: official

AFP Published 13 Jun, 2023 11:38am

LONDON: UK unemployment eased in the three months to the end of April but wage rises continue to lag inflation, official data showed Tuesday.

The unemployment rate decreased to 3.8 percent from 3.9 percent in the three months to the end of March, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

“While there has been another drop in the number of people neither working nor looking for work… those outside the jobs market due to long-term sickness continues to rise, to a new record,” noted Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS.

“In cash terms, basic pay is now growing at its fastest since current records began, apart from the period when the figures were distorted by the pandemic.

“However, even so, wage rises continue to lag behind inflation,” he added.

Morgan said the number of people in work had past its pre-pandemic level for the first time, setting a new high.

“The biggest driver in recent jobs growth… is health and social care, followed by hospitality,” he said.

