Naqvi may present four-month Punjab budget on 19th

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the Punjab caretaker government to provide relief to the people in the budget 2023-24.

PM said this while chairing a meeting at Model Town. The Punjab caretaker Chief Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, was also present, said sources. PM Shehbaz also directed the provincial government to complete development projects in the province as soon as possible.

The Punjab chief secretary, Planning and Development (P&D) secretary and agriculture secretary among others attended the meeting.

The sources claimed that Mohsin Naqvi is likely to present four-month Punjab budget 2023-24 on June 19. He would present the budget in a news conference. The focus in the budget would be extending relief to the people and completion of ongoing development projects, the sources said.

Moreover, the PM Shehbaz Sharif has said that despite constraints imposed by domestic and global circumstances, budget 2023-24 promises to turn things around and has outlined a clear path for this purpose.

Shehbaz Sharif said while experts are analyzing the various facets of budget 2023-24, he considers it important to highlight the special emphasis the government has placed on the growth-inducing sectors in the budget.

