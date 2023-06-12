AVN 50.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.93%)
BAFL 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
BOP 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
CNERGY 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.92%)
DFML 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 52.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.38%)
EPCL 43.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.82%)
FCCL 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.89%)
FFL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.45%)
FLYNG 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
GGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
HUBC 68.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.54%)
KAPCO 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
KEL 1.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 28.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.1%)
MLCF 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 81.52 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.21%)
OGDC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.75%)
PAEL 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.54%)
PIBTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.39%)
PPL 60.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.87%)
PRL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.43%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.73%)
SNGP 42.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1%)
TELE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
TPLP 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.03%)
TRG 97.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.46%)
UNITY 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,172 Decreased By -17.7 (-0.42%)
BR30 14,426 Decreased By -162.9 (-1.12%)
KSE100 41,877 Decreased By -27.6 (-0.07%)
KSE30 14,785 Decreased By -18.7 (-0.13%)
CBOT corn may test resistance $6.18

Reuters Published 12 Jun, 2023 12:41pm

SINGAPORE: CBOT July corn may test a resistance at $6.18 per bushel, as it has pierced above a lower resistance at $6.11. The consolidation within a box could be ending.

A bullish continuation pattern has taken shape. It will be confirmed when corn stands firm above $6.11. The consolidation is regarded as a part of a wave C, which is capable of travelling to $6.41.

Support is at $6.04, a break below which could trigger a drop to $5.95-1/4. On the daily chart, the contract is poised to rise far above a resistance at $6.07-1/2, after many days of sideways move.

CBOT corn signals mixed

It may have accumulated enough bullish momentum to break a falling trendline and surge towards $6.26-1/4.

The current uptrend is expected to be as strong as the one from the July 22, 2022 low of $5.74-1/4, as a wave (C) from $7.05-1/2 may have completed.

Corn

