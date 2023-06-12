Danish minister may arrive next week

ISLAMABAD: Danish Minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy, Dan Jorgensen is likely to visit Pakistan on June 15-17, 2023 to further enhance bilateral economic relations and cooperation in climate change affairs, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

The visiting Minister is expected to meet Minister for Foreign Affairs, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman, and Minister for Power Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan.

Danish Embassy Islamabad has also requested for a courtesy call on Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif.

In February this year, Pakistan and Denmark were ready to sign agreement under Danish Energy Transmission Initiative (DETI) during the visit of Danish Minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy, Dan Jorgensen but it was shelved after the Minister postponed his visit at the eleventh hour.

Danish Embassy had expressed its regret for abrupt cancellation of Minister’s scheduled visit.

According to the agreement, a total budget of 2 million DKK has been approved for DET|-activities in Pakistan including technical advice from DEA, Energinet and International consultants.

The objective of this project phase is to continue strengthening capacity within the Pakistani energy authorities to develop choice awareness and long-term energy planning for optimized use of grid connections in hybrid system and reduced curtailment of Variable Renewable Energy (VRE).

The project phase will combine the competencies of DEA and Energinet supported by international consultants in close dialogue with identified managers and technical staff at NEPRA, AEDB, NTDC, NPCC and CPPA and give direct support to accelerate implementation and integration of VRE in Pakistan. DEA and Energinet with support from international consultants have successfully collaborated with the partners since mid-2021 under DETI in Pakistan.

In total three high level missions and 4 technical missions have been conducted to share with relevant Pakistani energy authorities’ recommendations and learning from the Danish energy sector including conducting capacity development through workshops, bilateral meetings, and trainings.

The general takeaways during the previous project phase are: DETI-project is anchored at high-level in MoE and with Pakistani Energy Authorities (AEDB, NEPRA, NTDC, NPCC, and CPPA).

In August 2020 the Government of Pakistan approved an ambitious policy for alternative and renewable energy (ARE). Under this policy, Pakistan is to progress from 4% renewable energy in the energy capacity generation mix in 2018 to 20% renewables in 2025 and 30 percent in 2030 distributed on 2/3 from sun and 1/3 from wind energy.

Renewable energy capacity is expected to expand by as much as 7,000-MW by 2025. By 2030, 60% of all electricity produced in Pakistan is to come from clean sources.

In the Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP 202-2030) 69% of the capacity in the power sector and 77% of energy in 2030 is projected to be produced from carbon-free sources including hydro energy.

Carbon emissions in the country by power generation accounted for 0.353 kg-COs/ kWh in the year 2021 and this indicator reduces to 0.202 kg- COs/ kWh by 2030. At the UN climate Summit 2020 Pakistan also announced that no more coal power plants would be approved as Pakistan will move towards renewable energy.

The project will increase confidence and capacity of the energy authorities (e.g. NEPRA, NTDC/NPCC, CPPA-G and AEDB) to develop the necessary regulatory frameworks and tools (e.g. grid codes, forecasting of variable renewable energy, thermal flexibility) to support government policy targets on renewable energy.

Activities include review of the draft Grid Code 2022, submitted to NEPRA by NTDC for approval, to ensure that technical side of the power sector is aligned with the best international practices.

