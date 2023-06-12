AVN 50.85 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.65%)
BAFL 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
CNERGY 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
DFML 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
DGKC 52.59 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.17%)
EPCL 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.92%)
FCCL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
FLYNG 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 68.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
KEL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 29.52 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.15%)
MLCF 28.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.45%)
NETSOL 80.87 Increased By ▲ 3.97 (5.16%)
OGDC 79.83 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.82%)
PAEL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PIBTL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.66%)
PPL 61.58 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.8%)
PRL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.72%)
SNGP 42.97 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.11%)
TELE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
TPLP 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.31%)
TRG 98.93 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.91%)
UNITY 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.77%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,190 Increased By 29.8 (0.72%)
BR30 14,589 Increased By 182.3 (1.27%)
KSE100 41,904 Increased By 217.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 14,804 Increased By 61.5 (0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Renovation of Darbar of Bibi Pak Daman: CM reviews progress

Recorder Report Published 12 Jun, 2023 06:26am

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at CM Office in which progress on the construction and extension of the Darbar of Hazrat Bibi Pak Daman along with its renovation project was reviewed.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi directed that the color of religious sanctity and esteem should be kept prominent in the new design of the building of Hazrat Bibi Pak Daman. He directed that the construction, extension and renovation project of the Darbar of Hazrat Bibi Pak Daman should be completed before Muharram-ul-Haram.

It was informed during the briefing that the steel structure of the central dome of the Darbar of Hazrat Bibi Pak Daman has been completed. A central dome and three small domes in the Darbar of Hazrat Bibi Pak Daman will bestow a religious and historical sanctity to the building. Wood and marble work is ongoing speedily.

Renowned architect Nayyar Ali Dada presented a model of the project of the Darbar of Hazrat Bibi Pak Daman to the Caretaker CM. Secretary C&W apprised the Caretaker CM about ongoing progress on the project of the Darbar of Hazrat Bibi Pak Daman. Secretary C&W, Famous architect Nayyar Ali Dada and relevant officials attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

construction work Mohsin Naqvi Caretaker CM Punjab Darbar of Bibi Pak Daman renovation project

Comments

1000 characters

Renovation of Darbar of Bibi Pak Daman: CM reviews progress

PSDP spending: CM demands Centre put Sindh on a par with other provinces

First-ever crude-laden Russian ship arrives

Tax expenditures constitute 36.43pc of FBR tax collection?

KE may buy power from Turtonas-Uzghor projects

CPEC hydropower project achieves hoisting of last rotor in Mansehra

Sugar import: Cut in tax rates amongst reasons behind huge income tax exemptions cost

Sindh CM issues cyclone alert for coastal cities, towns

Danish minister may arrive next week

‘World Bank needs new playbook to boost private investment in emerging markets’

Divided Fed expected to rally around a US interest rate pause

Read more stories