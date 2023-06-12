Renovation of Darbar of Bibi Pak Daman: CM reviews progress

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at CM Office in which progress on the construction and extension of the Darbar of Hazrat Bibi Pak Daman along with its renovation project was reviewed.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi directed that the color of religious sanctity and esteem should be kept prominent in the new design of the building of Hazrat Bibi Pak Daman. He directed that the construction, extension and renovation project of the Darbar of Hazrat Bibi Pak Daman should be completed before Muharram-ul-Haram.

It was informed during the briefing that the steel structure of the central dome of the Darbar of Hazrat Bibi Pak Daman has been completed. A central dome and three small domes in the Darbar of Hazrat Bibi Pak Daman will bestow a religious and historical sanctity to the building. Wood and marble work is ongoing speedily.

Renowned architect Nayyar Ali Dada presented a model of the project of the Darbar of Hazrat Bibi Pak Daman to the Caretaker CM. Secretary C&W apprised the Caretaker CM about ongoing progress on the project of the Darbar of Hazrat Bibi Pak Daman. Secretary C&W, Famous architect Nayyar Ali Dada and relevant officials attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023