Jun 12, 2023
Pakistan

Hides of sacrificial animals: June 20 deadline to submit application

APP Published 12 Jun, 2023 06:26am

RAWALPINDI: June 20 would be the deadline to submit an application to collect hides of sacrificial animals as Rawalpindi District Administration would not allow anyone to collect hides without permission and a No-objection Certificate (NoC) as per the directives of the Punjab government.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office Rawalpindi had announced that the applications for collecting hides of sacrificial animals would be received till June 20 and after the deadline, no application would be entertained.

According to a district administration spokesman, the administration would not allow anyone to collect hides without prior permission of the authorities concerned as the Punjab government had imposed a ban on the collection of hides without NoC on Eid ul Azha. He said, the charity organizations intending to collect the hides of the sacrificial animals had been directed to submit applications to the office of DC Rawalpindi for permission letter by June 20. The Home Department of the Punjab Government had banned the collection of the hides without the approval of the competent authority.

Deputy Commissioner NOC sacrificial animals

